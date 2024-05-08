Condo murder case no need for special body

THE infamous couple’s murder that transpired in a condominium in Davao City on the evening of April 21, 2024, has no special legal procedures to be considered for establishing a Special Investigation Task Force (SITG) due to the elements of the crime involved.

However, the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test result by the Forensic Unit Team will be released anytime this month to determine the suspects who killed the victims Jeff Predas and Jennifer Chavez.

According to the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the bloody incident at Daang Maharlika in Bajada, this city was an “isolated case” as the behavior is not expected to occur frequently or does not follow a pattern.

“With regards sa SITG dili sya ma-fall nga i-under sa SITG ang Chavez case but Davao City Police Office (DCPO), naa tay ginabuhat nga peace conference. Naa diha ang CIDG, Forensic Unit Team ug uban pa nga makatabang sa paspas nga investigation,” DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon clarified in an interview with dxDC RMN earlier this week.

(With regards to the SITG, the Chavez case cannot fall under an SITG, but [in] the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), we are doing a peace conference where the CIDG, Forensic Unit Team, and others are there to help in the swift investigation.)

SITG is created whenever major cases of crimes or violence occur depending on the severity of the crime. SITG shall be organized either by the regional or provincial/city police offices.

As of this writing, the DCPO is still conducting a thorough investigation into the couple's murder, with a particular emphasis on the crime of passion or love triangle committed by Chavez’s alleged classmates from Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

Based on the autopsy report, Predas sustained nine stab wounds in various parts of his body, while Chavez was found by the police around 10 p.m. with multiple cuts inside their unit on the same day. DEF