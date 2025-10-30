Confronting sad nutrition realities in Davao Region

THE Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) unveils the stark realities of the region’s nutritional and health landscape through the 2023 National Nutrition Survey (NNS) for Davao Region, a crucial assessment undertaken every five years.

The figures are a clear indicator of the challenges ahead. A troubling 37.8% of households in Davao Region are grappling with moderate to severe food insecurity. The number represents nearly two out of every five families facing the grim choice between compromised food quality and skipping meals altogether. This rate underscores a critical need, particularly in larger families and those with fewer financial resources.

Beyond the household, individual dietary patterns reveal a concerning inadequacy. While plates across Davao Region are typically stuffed with rice, vegetables, and fish. However, this isn’t enough.

Mean energy intake for all age groups falls short of the Recommended Energy Intake (REI). Rice, while a staple, carries the burden of being the primary source of energy and most nutrients, a role that should ideally be shared by a more diverse diet. For the youngest, infants and preschool children, instant powdered milk or growing-up powdered milk often top the list of energy sources, highlighting potential gaps in early nutrition.

The shadow of malnutrition continues to loom large over the region’s children. Among children aged 0–59 months, 17.9% are underweight, a “medium to high” public health problem. Even more alarming, 28.1% of these young children are stunted, signifying a “high to very high” public health crisis with long-term consequences for their development, the NNS indicates.

As they grow older, school-age children (5-10 years old) face similar battles, with one in five (20.6%) being underweight and almost one in four (24.0%) stunted. The emerging concern of overweight and obesity also affects one in ten in this age group, pointing to a “double burden” of malnutrition. Adolescents (10-19 years old) are not immune, with almost a quarter (23.9%) experiencing stunting and 10.4% grappling with overweight and obesity.

Meanwhile, non-pregnant and non-lactating women face a “low to medium” public health problem with chronic energy deficiency. Yet, simultaneously, a significant proportion are overweight (one in seven), and a striking two in five (38.7%) are affected by obesity. For lactating mothers, the figures are equally concerning, with one in four (24.5%) being overweight and almost three in ten (27.8%) affected by obesity. Adults aged 20-59 years old also exhibit a “low” public health problem with chronic energy deficiency, but a substantial two in five (41.6%) are affected by obesity, alongside a prevalence of android obesity, indicated by high waist circumference and waist-hip ratio. Older persons, 60 years and above, are not spared, with one in six being overweight and three in ten (34.4%) affected by obesity, coupled with a high prevalence of android obesity.

Widespread diseases due to behaviors

Beyond the scales and measurements, behavioral risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are widespread.

Smoking remains a prevalent habit across adolescents (4.7%), adults (26.5%), and older persons (19.0%), with adults leading in current smoking rates. Alcohol consumption is also common (adolescents: 18.5%, adults: 58.7%, older persons: 35.4%), with adults showing the highest rates of binge drinking (52.0%). A sedentary lifestyle also dominates, as a majority of adolescents (77.1%), adults (50.0%), and older persons (62.2%) fail to meet recommended physical activity levels. Elevated blood pressure and abnormal fasting blood glucose levels are more common among older persons, indicating a heightened risk for chronic conditions in the aging population. Similarly, older persons exhibit higher levels of abnormal blood lipids, such as total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, and triglycerides, and lower levels of HDL cholesterol, further increasing their NCD risk.

Micronutrient deficiencies, though often unseen, contribute silently to the health burden. Anemia registers as a “mild” public health concern across most population groups in Davao Region, including preschool children (10.8%), adolescents (8.8%), adults (7.3%), older persons (16.3%), and non-pregnant/non-lactating women (10.6%). For school-age children (4.9%) and lactating mothers, it’s a “low to mild” public health problem. Vitamin A Deficiency (VAD) is most prevalent among preschool children (11.8%) and school-age children (9.2%), classified as of “mild to moderate” public health significance, while for other age groups, it ranges from “low to mild” to “low.” On a positive note, the median Urinary Iodine Concentration (UIC) across all age groups indicates adequate iodine nutrition in Davao Region.

However, awareness of iodized salt, a simple yet powerful tool against iodine deficiency, stands at seven out of ten households. While half of those aware claim to use it, actual usage of adequately iodized salt (≥15 ppm) is seen in six out of ten households.

Way forward

The DOST-FNRI report is not just a compilation of data; it is a meticulously crafted roadmap for intervention, a “Call to Action” echoing across the region.

To combat food insecurity, the institute recommends strengthening sustainable food production through robust partnerships with local government units (LGUs), schools, and other institutions. This includes providing vital start-up packages of seeds, tools, and training, coupled with continuous mentorship. Uplifting the financial capacity of vulnerable households through income-generating and livelihood programs is also crucial, working hand-in-hand with public and private partners. The KADIWA project is highlighted as a mechanism to empower local farmers and ensure consumers have access to nutritious, safe, and affordable food.

Establishing a healthy food environment is another critical area. The report advocates for public policies that regulate the sales and marketing of unhealthy foods in schools, workplaces, and communities, recognizing their impact on dietary choices. It also stresses the importance of creating opportunities for local food producers and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to sell their healthy produce, making nutritious options more accessible where people live.

To increase the demand for healthy diets, the DOST-FNRI calls for intensified social and behavioral change communication to influence consumer preferences. This should be integrated into multi-sectoral platforms such as healthy school canteens, school and daycare feeding programs, 4Ps, food stamps, and home and community food production initiatives. PIA DAVAO