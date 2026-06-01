Cong. Pulong to PBBM: Enumerate your ‘reforms’

DAVAO City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte publicly challenges President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to explain what reforms and accomplishments his administration has delivered ahead of the president’s upcoming State of the Nation Address (Sona).

In a strongly worded statement, Duterte referred to the President as “Mr. Bangag” and questioned whether Filipinos have truly felt the benefits of the programs repeatedly highlighted by his administration.

“Mr. Bangag, hindi na sana ako magsasalita,” Duterte said.

The Davao lawmaker argued that many Filipinos continue to face rising food prices, economic uncertainty, flooding, and daily financial struggles despite government claims of economic progress. He urged Marcos to present concrete accomplishments during his Sona rather than relying on political messaging, slogans, and ceremonial displays of support.

“Ang gusto marinig ng tao ay resulta, hindi production number,” Duterte said.

His remarks came amid an increasingly visible breakdown of the once-powerful UniTeam alliance that dominated the 2022 elections. Marcos won the presidency with more than 31 million votes, while Vice President Sara Duterte secured over 32 million votes, making them one of the strongest electoral tandems in recent Philippine history.

A significant portion of the lawmaker’s statement centered on the Vice President's role in that victory. He maintained that his sister’s nationwide support base was instrumental in delivering votes across the country and helping Marcos secure a commanding lead in the presidential race.

“Because the truth is simple — without Sara Duterte, you would not have won by the margin that you did,” Duterte said.

The latest criticism reflects years of growing tensions between the two political camps. While Marcos and Duterte campaigned together in 2022 under a platform of unity, disagreements gradually emerged after they assumed office.

One of the major flashpoints involved the controversial confidential funds allocated to the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education during Sara Duterte's tenure as education secretary.

The issue eventually escalated into multiple impeachment complaints against the vice president.

The relationship between the two camps became even more strained following the arrest and transfer of former President Rodrigo Duterte to The Hague in connection with the International Criminal Court's investigation into his administration's anti-drug campaign.

In his statement, Rep. Duterte also questioned whether the current administration has established a lasting legacy that Filipinos can point to beyond speeches and public appearances.

“Instead of worrying about who might ‘undo’ your legacy, perhaps the bigger question is whether there is a legacy that Filipinos can genuinely point to beyond speeches, slogans, and photo opportunities,” he said.

Malacañang has rejected claims that Marcos' 2022 victory can be credited solely to Sara Duterte, emphasizing that the election outcome was the result of a joint campaign under the UniTeam coalition.