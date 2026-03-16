Connectbase, Converge expand PH connectivity ecosystem

BOSTON, MA — Connectbase, the Operating System for Connected Commerce, today announced a strategic collaboration with Converge ICT Solutions Inc. (Converge), the Philippines’ leading broadband and technology provider, further expanding the Connectbase ecosystem in Southeast Asia and strengthening global access to one of the region’s fastest-growing digital markets. Through the collaboration, Converge joins the Connectbase platform, making its fiber and subsea infrastructure digitally accessible to carriers and enterprises worldwide through automated, API-driven connectivity commerce.

The collaboration extends Connectbase’s global reach into the Philippines while opening Converge’s high-performance pure-fiber network to a broader international buyer community. Global carriers and enterprises can now instantly discover serviceability, pricing, and availability across millions of Philippine locations—replacing historically manual, email-driven sourcing processes with real-time automation.

“As AI workloads, cloud regionalization, and cross-border enterprise operations accelerate across Southeast Asia, access to automated, location-precise connectivity has become critical infrastructure, not a procurement convenience,” said Ben Edmond, CEO of Connectbase. “Converge has built a world-class fiber network, and Connectbase provides the digital transmission that makes it globally consumable, putting millions of Philippine locations instantly on the screens of the world’s largest network buyers.”

Converge operates one of the youngest and most advanced end-to-end pure-fiber networks in the Philippines, spanning more than 896,000 kilometers,covering nearly 60% of the Philippine households. The company has also invested in major trans-Pacific subsea cable systems, directly connecting the Philippines to the United States, Singapore, and Hong Kong, strengthening regional and global connectivity resilience.

“This joint effort represents a major milestone in making the Philippines fully accessible to the global connectivity economy,” said Dennis Anthony H. Uy, CEO and Co-Founder of Converge. “By joining the Connectbase ecosystem, we are enabling carriers and enterprises worldwide to engage with our network in seconds rather than days, while supporting the continued growth of Southeast Asia’s digital economy.”

By onboarding to the Connectbase Seller Cloud, Converge transitions from manual quoting to automated responses, enabling rapid participation in global RFPs, greater visibility with international buyers, and reduced order fallout through precise, location-level serviceability data. Buyers gain access not only to high-quality fiber, but also to resilient, low-latency routes critical for cloud, enterprise, and BPO traffic.

“Buyers sourcing connectivity in the Philippines can now reduce sourcing cycles from weeks to minutes, while sellers gain immediate visibility into global demand without incremental sales overhead,” added Edmond. “This collaboration reinforces Connectbase’s role as the platform enabling global connectivity commerce, connecting buyers to trusted infrastructure in every major region.” PR