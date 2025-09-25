Connectivity at Dcott strengthened

THE free Wi-Fi access at the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) has been strengthened from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps to keep up with the growing number of passengers using the service.

The free Wi-Fi officially started on July 1, 2025, following earlier announcements in June by terminal management in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology-Davao Region (DICT-Davao).

The project was implemented under the government’s Free Wi-Fi for All program to provide commuters with reliable internet access in key public spaces.

According to DCott Manager Aisa Usop, with an estimated 35,000 passengers passing through the terminal daily, many users experienced slow connectivity during peak hours. This prompted both DICT and DCott management to conduct an assessment of the 1.7-hectare terminal to ensure that the connection could adequately cover the entire area.

Usop added that the increased bandwidth is still being monitored. If slow connections persist despite the upgrade, further improvements may be introduced to ensure smoother access.

Currently, the service provides passengers with 30 minutes of free access per session before automatic disconnection, though users may reconnect afterwards.

Authorities believe the signal boost will help passengers stay connected while waiting for their trips, promoting both convenience and inclusivity in public spaces. DEF