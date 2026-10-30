Consolidated PPP framework drives infrastructure growth in Mindanao

BACK in 2013, the Davao City Water District (DCWD) projected that rapid urban growth would triple the city’s water demand within a decade—an expansion the utility could not afford to finance on its own.

Rather than wait on national subsidies, DCWD signed a 30-year joint venture in 2015 with Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc.

Apo Agua built the surface water treatment facility while DCWD retained distribution.

Today, Davao City has 688,000 cubic meters of available water daily (including 300,000 from Apo Agua) against a daily demand of 380,000 cubic meters—leaving an over 300,000-cubic-meter daily surplus that insulates the city from dry spells.

Replicating that kind of utility and infrastructure security across southern local government units (LGUs) was the central theme of a recent Mindanao Development Forum breakout session.

National policymakers, state bankers, and international aid agencies met with local executives to show how a newly consolidated Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework can help Mindanao cities fund public markets, water systems, and transport terminals beyond tight municipal budgets.

From fragmented ordinances to 1 law

Private sector participation in Philippine public works is not new.

Past administrations established early Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) laws, Joint Venture (JV) guidelines, and created the PPP Center via executive order in 2010—frameworks that produced the Davao bulk water project and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

However, bringing PPPs to the municipal level used to be a bureaucratic maze.

Before 2023, national and local projects fell under separate, often conflicting rules, forcing provinces and cities to pass their own PPP ordinances.

As Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno noted, political friction between a mayor and a vice mayor, or a governor and a provincial board, routinely stalled PPP resolutions at the council level alone.

The enactment of Republic Act No. 11966, or the 2023 PPP Code of the Philippines, unified all solicited and unsolicited national and local partnerships under a single law and institutionalized the PPP Center under the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DepDev).

LGUs no longer need to craft standalone ordinances, and approval timelines are now counted in strict calendar days rather than working days.

Furthermore, the PPP Center and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) are finalizing a Joint Memorandum Circular to mandate PPP Center guidance throughout LGU project evaluations.

"What we experienced in the past is that the PPP Center became ‘firefighters’," said PPP Center Executive Director Undersecretary Riza Blanco Latorre. "An LGU would go on with its evaluation and approval without consulting the Center, and only when problems arose at the very end would they call us in."

Meanwhile, in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm)—which operates under a parliamentary system outside the scope of RA 11966—regional lawmakers are drafting a dedicated Bangsamoro PPP Code, while the Bangsamoro Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) is already using the national framework for early project design.

Localizing technical and financial support

Because the PPP Center has no regional offices outside Manila, a coalition of agencies has stepped in to assist Mindanao LGUs on the ground: MinDA established a regional PPP Facilitation Desk and conducted provincial roadshows over the past year, saving local officials from having to fly to Manila for basic guidance. With the PPP Center, MinDA has assisted 94 Mindanao LGUs to date; PPP Center provides end-to-end advisory from conceptualization to contract monitoring and manages the Project Development and Monitoring Facility (PDMF). Because a single feasibility study costs ₱30 million to ₱60 million, LGUs can tap the PDMF revolving fund to hire technical, legal, and financial consultants;

the Asian Development Bank (ADB) trained and certified 29 MinDA staff as in-house PPP advisors alongside the PPP Center. The bank is also advising on major Mindanao projects, including the operations and maintenance bidding for the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project and the Department of Education's (DepEd) classroom-building program; the European Union (EU) and UNDP – through its Global Gateway strategy and Expertise France, the EU is funding circular and green economy feasibility studies. In a nationwide competition among 20 LGUs, three Mindanao localities—including Iligan City and the Island Garden City of Samal—won EU grant support, while the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is funding studies for nature-based water projects;

And the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP). DBP Northern Mindanao Lending Group Vice President Shirley May B. Serate noted that when a project exceeds an LGU’s borrowing limit, the bank can fund either the LGU’s phased equity or lend directly to the private partner across priority sectors like water, energy, healthcare, education, housing, and agriculture.

Overcoming investor fear of City Hall

Despite the legal reforms and donor funding, ADB Senior Markets Development Advisory Specialist John Philip Sevilla—a former Finance Undersecretary for Privatization—delivered a candid reality check on how investors view local governments.

Global capital is abundant, Sevilla said, and the real bottleneck is a lack of well-prepared projects—compounded by investor wariness of local politics.

"I cannot tell you how afraid bidders, investors, and national government agencies are of local governments," Sevilla told the LGU officials present, citing private sector fears over red tape, illicit solicitations, and the risk that a newly elected mayor might scrap a rival predecessor's 20-year contract.

To build market confidence, panelists emphasized four ground rules: Committed champions – Because no project enjoys universal support, it requires a mayor or board willing to weather political pushback; Upfront preparation – Concession agreements run for 20 to 30 years, leaving no room for a "saka na 'yan" (fix it later) mindset on tariffs or permits. DCWD spokesperson Jovanna Cresta Duhaylungsod noted that forging a tripartite agreement with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the city engineer’s office to fast-track excavation permits was vital to keeping Davao's bulk water project on schedule;

Open competition – Rather than haggling over profit caps in unsolicited proposals, Sevilla urged LGUs to hold transparent, solicited biddings. He pointed to the ADB-advised privatization of Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport, where competitive bidding forced the winning consortium to hand over an 82 percent share of passenger service revenues to the government; and Early community buy-in – Consulting civil society groups during the design stage prevents late-stage project delays—an approach DepEd plans to use by tapping nongovernment organizations to monitor classroom construction standards in Mindanao.

With a unified national code, certified advisors at MinDA, and millions in feasibility funding available through the PPP Center and international donors, the old excuses for stalled local infrastructure are gone.

For Mindanao’s mayors and governors, the challenge is no longer where to find the money—it is proving to investors that their city halls are stable enough to do business with for the next 30 years. Daphne Padilla