THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has started the construction of a P34.9-million farm-to-market road (FMR) in Sulop, Davao del Sur, as part of its efforts to improve agricultural connectivity and facilitate the delivery of farm products to markets across the Davao Region.

The project, which covers the concreting of a 2.475-kilometer road connecting Barangays Labon and Laperas, formally commenced with a groundbreaking ceremony led by the DA-Davao Region (DA-Davao) through its Regional Agricultural Engineering Division (RAED) on November 2, 2026.

With a total contract cost of P34,904,000, the road is expected to provide farming communities with improved access to markets and reduce transportation difficulties in moving agricultural produce from farms to trading areas.

DA-Davao Regional Executive Director Macario D. Gonzaga underscored the importance of the infrastructure project to residents, particularly those in Barangay Laperas, and called on stakeholders to work together to ensure its completion.

“This project will benefit the residents of Barangay Laperas, and we hope that we can work together to ensure the successful delivery of this farm-to-market road project,” Gonzaga said.

Sulop Mayor Atty. Jose Jimmy S. Sagarino, meanwhile, welcomed the initiative, saying the improved road network would help farmers and residents transport their agricultural products and support their livelihoods.

Construction is targeted for completion on April 25, 2027.

The Sulop project forms part of the DA's broader investment in rural infrastructure in the Davao Region, where the agency has increased funding for farm-to-market road development to improve access to agricultural production areas.

In August 2026, DA-Davao reported an allocation of approximately P1.5 billion for 48 FMR projects covering nearly 99.7 kilometers across the region. This marked an increase from the 26 projects implemented in 2025.

The 2026 projects are distributed across the region, with 17 in Davao de Oro, nine each in Davao Oriental and Davao del Sur, seven in Davao del Norte, four in Davao City, and two in Davao Occidental.

The increased allocation came as the DA assumed greater responsibility for FMR development beginning in 2026, following the transition of the program from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

In a related development, the DA-Davao and DPWH-Davao signed a memorandum of agreement on October 2, 2026, covering the implementation of P872 million worth of FMR projects in Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte, and Davao Oriental.

The agreement outlines the agencies' respective responsibilities in project implementation, including technical compliance, procurement, monitoring, fund utilization, and construction quality.

Under the government's 2026 General Appropriations Act, P33 billion was allocated for the construction of more than 2,300 kilometers of farm-to-market roads nationwide.

The FMR Development Program seeks to connect agricultural and fisheries production areas, post-harvest facilities, and processing centers to markets and major road networks. These infrastructure investments are intended to improve the movement of agricultural goods, address transportation constraints, and help lower costs for farmers and other agricultural producers. DEF