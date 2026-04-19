Construction works at Coastal Road-Roxas exit to be fully done in April

THE Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) said that it projects to finish the construction of the Roxas Exit of the Davao Coastal Bypass Road Project this April.

DPWH reported on April 16, 2026, that asphalt laying is ongoing at the Roxas exit of the coastal road and that they aim for it to be opened to the public this month.

“Sa higayon nga magamit na ang maong dalan, mas mapaluag niini ang dagan sa trapiko gikan sa sentro padulong sa southern na parte sa siyudad (Once the said road is operational, it will help ease the flow of traffic from the city center toward the southern part of the city),” DPWH-Davao wrote in their Facebook post on April 16, 2026.

To recall, Segment B of the coastal road was opened to the public on December 19, 2025.

The opening of that segment was delayed multiple times after Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte criticized the partial opening, calling it premature and unsafe.

Duterte pointed out that there were no streetlights, safety devices, or traffic signages installed at the Roxas exit point. He then warned the public to anticipate possible congestion along the Roxas exit due to what he described as the premature opening of the structure.

Similarly, Davao City Councilor Jopet Baluran, who chairs the Committee on Transportation, said on December 19, 2025, that he was shocked by the opening, citing that there were still areas that needed to be worked on, such as the canals, and that only two lanes were available.

Segment B of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road, stretching about 4.453 kilometers, runs from Matina Aplaya — specifically the Times Beach/Tulip Drive area — to Roxas Avenue. This section links Segment A (Tulip Drive to Bago Aplaya) and Segment C (Roxas Avenue to Sta. Ana Wharf).

Segment B plays a crucial role in continuing the bypass route along the coastline and in connecting to the Bucana Bridge. The bridge serves as the link between coastal road segments separated by the Davao River, particularly Segments A and B. RGP