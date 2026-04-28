Consumer group warns DavSam bridge delay could affect both communities

THE Davao Consumer Movement, a consumer group based in the Davao Region, is urging the government to secure funding for the Samal Island–Davao City (SIDC) Connector Project, more popularly known as DavSam Bridge, as any delay could have long-term consequences for both local leaders and the communities they serve.

Recent reports from the Regional Development Council 11 (RDC-11), through its Regional Project Monitoring Committee (RPMC), indicate that the bridge, one of the region’s most vital infrastructure projects, is facing delays due to funding constraints. Without immediate intervention, a work suspension could take effect by May 30, 2026, potentially pushing the project’s completion to as late as September 2030.

It stated that the P23-billion project is largely financed through a loan from the Chinese government, which underscores the importance of ensuring that funding flows remain uninterrupted.

Additionally, the group revealed that RDC-11 Chair Governor Edwin Jubahib has sought to ease concerns, sharing that in a recent meeting with Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan, assurances were given that the project will proceed as planned and be completed by 2028.

However, the group noted that with the project already at 55.97 percent completion as of March 25, any delay at this stage would not only be inefficient but could also stall the economic momentum of the Davao Region.

“Interruptions in funding and construction risk undermining the very gains the project is meant to deliver,” the group said in its press release.

It added that the implications are immediate and tangible for consumers in both cities.

“A delay would prolong the current dependence on vessel transport across the Pakiputan Strait, where the movement of goods remains vulnerable to fluctuating shipping costs and weather conditions. Any increase in transport costs is inevitably passed on to consumers, driving up the prices of basic goods and services. Limited vessel availability also constrains supply, further affecting affordability and accessibility,” DMC said.

“The bridge also plays a critical role in strengthening energy security. It will enable the installation of additional power lines, providing a vital safeguard in the event of disruptions to existing submarine cables. This added resilience is essential to ensuring stable and reliable electricity for households and businesses alike,” it added.

In light of these realities, DCM calls on the government to act decisively, to secure the necessary funding, prevent disruptions, and prioritize the timely completion of the SIDC Connector Project.

“Improved connectivity will ensure a more efficient flow of goods and services; and with it, more affordable prices for consumers,” it added.

For decades, the bridge has been a shared aspiration not only for the people of Samal Island but for the entire Davao Region. It represents expanded opportunities and a stronger economic integration. Delaying it now would only hold back the region’s progress. PR