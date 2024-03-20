Consumers expect slight drop in electric bills for this month

RESIDENTIAL consumers of Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) will experience a slight decrease in their electric bills this March 2024.

The reduction, which is from P9.2570 in February to P8.9975/ kilowatt (kWh) this month, translates to an overall power rate decrease of P0.2595/kWh. This means that a household with an average monthly consumption of 200 kWh could get a P51.90 decrease.

In the announcement posted on their Facebook page on Tuesday, March 19, Davao Light cited the significant decrease in power supply prices specifically from the Philippine Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) in Mindanao and coal prices in the world market, similar to the previous reports.

Following the reminder, the electric company encouraged its customers to know the importance of saving electricity, especially that changes in power rates are expected every month.

“Customers are encouraged to manage their energy consumption to avoid high power bills,” the announcement said.

To recall, WESM announced an increase of P0.4413 per kilowatt hour (kWh) of the customer’s power consumption for the month of February.

The power rate increased from P8.82 last January to P9.26 kWh in February, which also translates to a P88.26 difference from the previous billing of households whose average monthly electricity consumption is 200 kWh.

Davao Light customers can check the power utility’s official Facebook page for more energy conservation tips, and www.davaolight.com for the complete February rates.

Meanwhile, for those who want paperless billing, receive notifications, and avoid the hassle of paying in the physical office, customers may also pay through phone-based application called Mobile AP 2.2 version in 2022. DEF