Converge bags top privacy award for children's awareness campaign

LEADING fiber broadband and technology company Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has been recognized as a champion of data privacy, taking home the Kabataang Digital Award handed by the National Privacy Commission (NPC) for the company's program focused on empowering the youth to protect and understand their data privacy rights online.

Held annually, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) organizes the Privacy Awareness Week (PAW) Awards, a celebration dedicated to strengthening data privacy awareness and promoting responsible personal data processing in the Philippines. For its 2026 edition, the data privacy agency conferred 10 awards on organizations and individuals that have made a significant impact in advancing data privacy in the country.

Among these awards is the Kabataang Digital Award, which honors initiatives that empower and protect children and young people through digital responsibility, privacy awareness, and the promotion of safeguards for their personal data.

“This recognition reminds us that technology is most meaningful when it is used to protect, empower, and uplift young people and communities. We share this award with everyone who believed in Project PIGLET or the Privacy Integration through Guided Learning of Emerging Technologies, supported our vision, and worked quietly behind the scenes to make it possible. Most especially, we dedicate this to the youth — may we continue building a digital space that is safe, responsible, and hopeful for the next generation,” said Atty. Laurice-Esteban Tuason, Corporate Compliance and Data Protection Officer, and Corporate Sustainability Officer during the awards ceremony.

Launched by the Corporate Governance and Data Privacy Group in 2024, Project PIGLET aims to enhance digital literacy and privacy awareness among school-age children.

The campaign aims for youth as young as seven years old to be informed about protecting their digital identity through an interactive, story-telling session. Through a space-themed adventure story, children are taught the dangers of the digital world, as well as practical ways to protect their data. The program also enlists the help of parents or guardians as active participants in the ‘digital adventure’ - making sure that the youth’s data privacy is a shared responsibility.

Project PIGLET has been carried out in schools across Metro Manila, Mindoro, Pampanga, and even with Converge employees and their children.

“With the mission of Converge to leverage Tech For Good, we take it as a serious responsibility to balance access to connectivity with the data privacy of users who trust in our network. Through programs such as Project PIGLET, we aim to safeguard those most vulnerable on the internet, which are children,” added Esteban-Tuason.

In 2025, the executive was recognized as Best Data Privacy Officer (in the sector of General Management and Services) by the Philippines’ leading professional information security organization, the Information Security Officers Group (ISOG). PR