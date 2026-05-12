Converge bolsters BPO industry resilience with subsea cable investments

TAGUIG CITY — Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is ramping up its support for the Philippine business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, citing world-class digital infrastructure as the primary catalyst for the industry’s continued global leadership.

Converge Global Business, the company’s corporate and large enterprise unit, recently hosted the Elevating Connections forum at its BGC headquarters. The event convened top industry leaders to address the escalating technological demands of the IT-BPM sector, with discussions focused on how strategic partnerships and robust connectivity are essential to sustaining the Philippines’ economic momentum.

Jack Madrid, President and CEO of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), underscored the sector's role as a fundamental pillar of the national economy.

"As we shift to higher-value services and embrace a more digitally-driven global landscape, our continued growth depends on world-class digital infrastructure," Madrid said. "Strategic partnerships with leading technology providers ensure we maintain global competitiveness and continue to elevate Filipino talent on the world stage."

The forum highlighted the shift in operational requirements for modern BPOs, which now face increased demands for secure data management, AI integration, and the support of permanent hybrid workforces. Industry leaders noted that any interruption in connectivity directly impacts revenue and international client trust, making network redundancy a top priority for telecom procurement.

In response to these needs, Converge reaffirmed its commitment to a robust infrastructure expansion initiative. Grace Jarin-Castillo, Senior Vice President for Sales&Marketing at Converge Global Business, stated that the company is continuously investing in both local and international assets to ensure scalability and redundancy for its stakeholders.

"We recognize that seamless connectivity is the lifeblood of global operations," Jarin-Castillo noted. "We are committed to delivering the robust, diverse, and scalable solutions necessary for this dynamic sector to support its customers, both locally and abroad."

Central to this commitment is Converge’s investment in massive subsea cable systems. As a consortium owner of the 5,000-kilometer SEA-H2X Cable System, Converge provides direct links to major Asian markets. Furthermore, its partnership in the 20,000-kilometer Bifrost Cable System will enable secure, high-capacity connectivity from Southeast Asia to North America.

With a fiber network now spanning over 896,000 kilometers, Converge Global Business remains positioned to support the large-scale requirements of the country’s leading BPOs, ensuring the Philippines remains the destination of choice for global outsourcing.

Ready to future-proof your BPO operations? Contact Converge Global Business for tailored, enterprise-grade connectivity solutions or visit www.convergeict.com/enterprise PR