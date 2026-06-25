Converge celebrates LGBTQIA+ visibility via XLounge Podcast

MANILA — On a vibrant night in Poblacion, the spotlight shifted from dazzling performances to the compelling narratives behind them. This Pride Month, Converge transformed the iconic Halxyon Club into a dynamic space of dialogue and empowerment with Pride is in Your Fiber, a live recording of The XLounge Podcast featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines queens Arizona Brandy, Myx Chanel, and Hana Beshie.

Hosted by Aiyana Perlas, the episode delved deep into the journeys of these queens, uncovering their struggles, triumphs, and the communities that shaped their identities. Their discussions highlighted how digital platforms have long been essential spaces for LGBTQIA+ individuals in the Philippines to explore, express themselves, and form supportive networks even before drag gained mainstream popularity.

Following the live podcast recording, subscribers were treated to a full Drag Xperience, featuring electrifying performances headlined by Arizona Brandy, Myx Chanel, and Hana Beshie alongside the talented Kings and Queens of Halyxon. This immersive event revealed the many dimensions of drag; from high-energy dance numbers and live vocals to theatrical storytelling and transformative character portrayals. Far beyond mere entertainment, drag stands as a powerful art form and a dynamic vehicle for self-expression. It celebrates identity, creativity, and authenticity, while serving as a platform for confidence and empowerment. These performances brought personal stories to life, inspiring pride, acceptance, and unity.

Throughout the evening, themes of resilience, creativity, and belonging resonated strongly. The queens shared how their digital footprints boosted their confidence, propelled their careers, and helped them navigate visibility in an ever-changing world.

The evening’s stories powerfully underscored that true connection transcends technology. For many within the LGBTQIA+ community, discovering inclusive and supportive spaces can be transformative. Through The XLounge Podcast: Pride is in Your Fiber, Converge sought to create a platform where these voices are not only heard, but celebrated and amplified, reinforcing the belief that authentic connections inspire confidence, nurture a sense of belonging, and unlock opportunities for growth and empowerment.

More than just a podcast recording, the event marked a milestone for The XLounge Podcast, offering exclusive, interactive experiences for Converge subscribers and transforming content consumption into a shared celebration of individuality and belonging.

As the Philippines’ Fastest Fixed Network, recognized by Ookla®, Converge continues to invest in infrastructure and initiatives that do more than connect devices; they connect people. Beyond connectivity, Converge continues to champion platforms and experiences that bring communities together, amplify diverse voices, and create opportunities for people to engage with culture in meaningful ways.

Pride is in Your Fiber is more than a Pride Month special; it’s a testament to the transformative power of technology in fostering visibility, and inclusion.

“Connection is at its most meaningful when it empowers people to be seen, heard, and celebrated for who they are,” said Orange Ramirez, VP and Brand & Marketing Head of Converge. “Through initiatives like The XLounge Podcast, we continue to create spaces where technology, storytelling, and community come together to foster understanding and celebrate individuality.”

As these powerful stories reach wider audiences through the podcast and social media, one truth stands clear: connection is at its strongest when it brings people together.