Converge clinches historic triple win at HR Asia Awards 2026

LEADING fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is strengthening its reputation as an employer of choice in the Philippines, earning three major recognitions at the 2026 HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards - for its commitment to employee engagement, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), and workplace sustainability.

“At Converge, our philosophy is simple: people first, relationships next,” said Mylene Sardinia, SVP and Head of People and Culture. “As we transition from Telco to Techco, we focus our HR technology and innovations to make our employees' daily work easier and to cultivate a genuinely happy, highly engaged workplace. Winning these awards proves that we are genuine in putting our aspirations into actions. People will continue to be our greatest advocate in maintaining an inclusive, sustainable, and tech-driven community,” said Converge SVP and Head of People and Culture Mylene S. Sardinia, adding this triple victory underscores the commitment to shaping an inclusive, empowering, and dynamic workplace.

Held on October 6 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City, the awards ceremony saw Converge earn distinctions in three categories: Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2026, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, and Sustainable Workplace.

The company’s workplace culture and employee experience were assessed through two key instruments administered by HR Asia: an organization-wide employee survey and an audit session.

Converge earned high marks across HR Asia’s Total Engagement Assessment Model - the survey - particularly outperforming in areas of equal opportunity, cultural ethics, and active internal initiatives.

Representation and empowerment are highly evident across the organization. To support its people-first agenda, Converge has championed equitable career progression pathways and capability-building programs. Initiatives such as MentorSHE, the company’s dedicated women’s mentorship program, and SPARK, a specialized capability-building program for the sales team, have delivered massive value to employee development. Furthermore, the company’s strategic training partnership with the University of the Philippines continues to ensure that employees are equipped with future-ready skills.

The audit session also gave Converge an opportunity to showcase the programs and initiatives it has developed to enrich, empower, and support its employees. Featured initiatives included MentorSHE, the company’s women’s mentorship program; its training partnership with the University of the Philippines; and SPARK, a capability-building program designed specifically for the company’s sales teams.

Converge also highlighted its efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace, including its focus on equitable gender representation and generational diversity. Its sustainability initiatives, meanwhile, include circular-economy efforts such as modem refurbishment, among other programs aimed at promoting more responsible resource use.

In upholding resource circularity specifically for its modems, Converge had an 89% reuse rate in the recovered materials, a significant jump from 54% in 2023. In terms of gender equity, Converge proudly exhibits a nearly equal representation of genders among executives - with 41.7% of high level executives being female.

“Our goal is to have a workplace where people can grow and do their best work, where different perspectives are valued and everyone has a place, and where we can create lasting impact for our people and our communities,” said Converge President and Co-Founder Grace Y. Uy.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards is a recognition program for organizations identified by their employees as among Asia’s employers of choice. The program recognizes companies that demonstrate strong HR practices, high levels of employee engagement, and excellent workplace cultures. Its high-profile nature attracts entries from Fortune 500 companies, as well as organizations of various types, including multinational corporations and government-linked companies. PR

