Converge: Experience the fastest internet and connectivity excellence!

CONVERGE ICT Solutions Inc., the leading provider of high-speed fiber internet in the Philippines, proudly reaffirms its position as the country's fastest internet service provider, recognized again by Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ for the second half of 2023.

Converge has secured multiple accolades, including the prestigious titles of Fastest Internet Service Provider in the Philippines, Best Internet Gaming Experience, Best Internet Video Experience, and Top-Rated Internet Provider.

This achievement underscores Converge's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled internet service to its valued subscribers nationwide. They attribute their success in the Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ to their commitment to delivering the fastest internet speeds and overall exceptional digital experience.



Enhanced Connectivity, Unmatched Performance

With Converge, say goodbye to buffering and hello to seamless browsing, streaming, and gaming experiences. Whether you're a passionate gamer, a thriving home-based business, or a budget-conscious resident, Converge offers diverse connectivity options tailored to your digital needs and budget: GameChanger - unleashes your gaming potential with low latency, high prioritization, low jitter, and ultra-fast connectivity; HomeBase - empowers home-based business with reliable and high-speed internet connectivity; and Surf2Sawa (prepaid) and Bida (postpaid) - affordable plans that ensure you stay connected without compromise.

Committed to Community and Innovation

Beyond speed, Converge's mission is to bridge the digital divide and advance digital democracy. By extending connectivity to even the most remote and underserved areas of the Philippines, Converge continues to empower communities and transform lives.

Since it arrived in Davao, Converge has empowered Davaoeño residents and businesses alike, enabling seamless connectivity and enhancing productivity.

In celebration of the Duaw Festival, Converge encourages everyone to experience the advantages of superior, high-speed internet. They aim to foster memorable experiences driven by their position as the fastest ISP in the Philippines.

Visit https://www.convergeict.com/ to learn more about our services and how we can elevate your digital experience. MLSA