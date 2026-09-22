Converge FiberX leads Higalaay Sound Xperience in CDO celebration

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — There’s a distinct energy that comes alive during Higalaay. It shows up in the easy laughter between friends, the hum of the crowd before the music starts, and the way the city stretches just a little longer into the night.

More than a series of events, the Higalaay Festival is Cagayan de Oro’s annual celebration of friendship. Derived from the Cebuano word higala, meaning "friend," the festival honors the city’s patron saint, St. Augustine, while celebrating the community spirit that defines Kagay-anon life. This shared identity has long shaped CDO's reputation as the "City of Golden Friendship."

On August 21, 2026, Rio de Oro Boulevard became the heart of that celebration.

By late afternoon, crowds gathered along the waterfront, drawn by the promise of a free night of live music. As the sun set, the Higalaay Sound Xperience—presented by Converge FiberX—unfolded into a full-scale celebration of sound, movement, and community.

Local acts set the tone early. Tribu CDO and Herbal Remedies brought a familiar pulse to the stage, grounding the event in the city’s creative spirit. DJs Harry and Tyron kept the momentum going, turning the boulevard into an open-air dance floor.

By the time OPM singer-songwriter Rob Deniel took the stage, the crowd had grown into a sea of voices singing in unison. Deniel performed his fan-favorite hits, including "Miss Miss," "RomCom," "Sinta," and "Ang Pag-ibig." A major highlight of his set was his viral mashup of Ogie Alcasid's classic hits "Nandito Ako" and "Ikaw Sana," which sent the crowd into a nostalgic, senti mood.