Converge FiberX leads Higalaay Sound Xperience in CDO celebration

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — There’s a distinct energy that comes alive during Higalaay. It shows up in the easy laughter between friends, the hum of the crowd before the music starts, and the way the city stretches just a little longer into the night.
More than a series of events, the Higalaay Festival is Cagayan de Oro’s annual celebration of friendship. Derived from the Cebuano word higala, meaning "friend," the festival honors the city’s patron saint, St. Augustine, while celebrating the community spirit that defines Kagay-anon life. This shared identity has long shaped CDO's reputation as the "City of Golden Friendship."
On August 21, 2026, Rio de Oro Boulevard became the heart of that celebration.
By late afternoon, crowds gathered along the waterfront, drawn by the promise of a free night of live music. As the sun set, the Higalaay Sound Xperience—presented by Converge FiberX—unfolded into a full-scale celebration of sound, movement, and community.
Local acts set the tone early. Tribu CDO and Herbal Remedies brought a familiar pulse to the stage, grounding the event in the city’s creative spirit. DJs Harry and Tyron kept the momentum going, turning the boulevard into an open-air dance floor.
By the time OPM singer-songwriter Rob Deniel took the stage, the crowd had grown into a sea of voices singing in unison. Deniel performed his fan-favorite hits, including "Miss Miss," "RomCom," "Sinta," and "Ang Pag-ibig." A major highlight of his set was his viral mashup of Ogie Alcasid's classic hits "Nandito Ako" and "Ikaw Sana," which sent the crowd into a nostalgic, senti mood.
Beyond the main stage, interactive games and booth activities gave festivalgoers reasons to linger, explore, and connect. It was less about watching a single headline act and more about the collective experience.
Jericho P. Marcos, Head of Mindanao Operations for Converge, thanked Cagay-anons for celebrating the festival with the brand.
“This is what Higalaay is truly all about—friendship, connection, and making memories,” Marcos said to cheers from the audience. “Hopefully, ang karong gabii is memorable sa atong tanan (Hopefully tonight is memorable for all of us).”
The night reached its grand finale as a dazzling fireworks display lit up the night sky over the boulevard, drawing collective awe from the crowd below.
Events like this highlight Cagayan de Oro not just as a thriving economic hub in Mindanao, but as a place where local talent, vibrant public spaces, and everyday people intersect. As the lingering smoke cleared and the crowd slowly thinned, what remained was a simple, familiar feeling: good music, great company, and a city that truly knows how to come alive. RGL