Converge ICT brings internet to Aeta school

CONVERGE ICT Solutions Inc. is helping bridge the digital divide in geographically isolated communities by bringing connectivity, learning resources, and essential support to schools serving some of the country’s most underserved learners.

In Nueva Vizcaya, the leading fiber broadband and technology provider partnered with RAMTAT Ph, a group of adventure motorbike enthusiasts, to deliver tablets and school supplies to two remote mountain schools: Ansipsip Elementary School and Domolpos Elementary School.

The 11-rider team navigated challenging roads and trails to reach the schools, traveling an hour and a half from the Kayapa Municipal Hall to Ansipsip and another hour to Domolpos. The team brought tablets, school supplies, and snacks for the students.

According to Brgy. Ansipsip community chief Angel Caruncon, the difficult terrain and long daily commute mean that many students live in the school dormitory for months at a time.

“These kids learn to live independently early. They come home to their families once a month, sometimes even longer,” said Caruncon. “This is the sacrifice they make to receive education,” he added.

Converge’s efforts to support learners in remote communities also extend to Zambales, where the company provided satellite internet connectivity to the Asian Development Bank Spouses’ Association (ADBSA) Aeta Integrated School.

The school serves more than 300 students pursuing elementary and secondary education.

According to school head Romualdo Montefalcon Cañeda, without the integrated school, students would face a strenuous five-kilometer walk along unpaved roads, with no public transportation available, just to reach the nearest educational institution.

“You have seen what we pass through, if you can even call those roads. It’s a massive challenge for both teachers and students but it is a sacrifice we all willingly make. We thank Converge for this connectivity support because it will not only give the teachers better access to teaching materials but also learning opportunities for the students,” said Cañeda.

With the help of its managed service provider (MSP) partner in Zambales, Probus Ventures Inc. (PVI), Converge provided satellite connectivity to the school through its own Converge Starlink kit.

“Isa sa mga tasks na binigay sa amin ng CEO na sir Dennis Anthony Uy is to penetrate all communities in our assigned MSP areas. That’s very important because he stressed that all underserved communities must be given access. Next school year, we are volunteering the renovating and repainting of classrooms with ADBSA Aeta Integrated School,” said Dennis Aquino, General Manager of PVI.

The school received a Starlink Mini satellite unit with a 50GB data allocation per month for one year, at no cost to the institution.

Meanwhile, in Eastern Visayas, Converge extended financial assistance to San Isidro National High School in Samar for the repair of classroom ceilings that had deteriorated over the years due to typhoons.

Converge VP and Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations Juliana Encarnado said the company will continue to support communities on their journey toward a digitally enabled future.

“We always say that we will leave no one behind and we mean it regardless of geography, race, or circumstances,” Encarnado said. “We believe that using technology for good is the way for us to make an impact and inspire these children, at the same time, to show them how exciting their future can be,” she added. PR