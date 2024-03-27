Converge launches Business Interchange

With its growing number of subscribers throughout the country, Converge ICT Solutions Inc. saw more opportunities to expand its services to micro (MSME), small (SME), Enterprise businesses.

Maria Asuncion "Shion" Canen, Converge AVP and Head of Enterprise Sales in the VisMin area, said that the telecommunication firm, which was hailed as the fastest and most reliable internet provider in the country, has recently reintroduced itself as a partner for business enterprises.

Admittedly, Canen said that not a lot of their consumers and partners are aware that they have products and services for the business sector, especially in Mindanao.

"Because we started providing the services to our residential [clients]. Yung target ni Converge, when they started in Mindanao, is to start with the residential, which is part of our expansion for the Fiber[X] to the homes," she said.

She added, "That was really part of the plan. But because we already have our Fiber facility and Fiber services. We reached out to the residential [areas], and as we complete our backbone and infrastructure, then we serve the Business Enterprise 'cause it's a different [service] when it comes to connectivity for business and connectivity for residential."

Converge Business flew to Mindanao for the top-rated internet provider’s first Interchange in Davao City on Wednesday, February 28 at the Acacia Hotel.

With a wide array of connectivity solutions in its portfolio, Converge said they are ready to give companies in the city a much-needed boost.

Converge Business Interchange was a Converge Brand Event that gathered businesses in a convenient venue for all the attendees. Converge shared the current and available products for enterprise-grade businesses in the city

Converge is going beyond connectivity products with the introduction of Converge Workplace, a suite of cloud-based business productivity solutions that are specially curated for Enterprise clients.

Empowering businesses through technology is the driving force behind Converge Workplace, which offers three tailor-fit products like SweldoMo, various business and ICT solutions.

Canen said the roadshow was their first in Mindanao, which she promised won't be the last as Converge had more events lined up in the coming months.

The event was attended by an overwhelming 40 participants from 18 companies, which comprise various industries including the academe, banking, tourism and hospitality, and construction.

"We're enabling businesses to be connected, and with that we have value-added services that we can also offer to our business partners,” she said.

With the high speed, she said Converge can track their operations in a single platform, increasing their efficiency, profitability, and guest satisfaction. RGL