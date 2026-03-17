Converge launches ‘Wow Davao!’ for 89th Araw ng Dabaw

LEADING fiber internet provider Converge FiberX kicked off its “Wow Davao!” campaign on Thursday, March 12, 2026, marking the start of a month-long celebration in line with the festivities of Araw ng Dabaw.

The launch, held at Paramount Coffee inside Crocodile Park Davao, with members of the media, partners and stakeholders for a preview of the company’s lineup of community events designed to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Davao City.

The “Wow Davao!” initiatives serve as Converge’s way of honoring its growing community of subscribers in the city while highlighting the role of connectivity in empowering communities in Davao.

Commitment to Davao and Mindanao

During a mini press conference following the launch, Converge officials emphasized the company’s long-standing presence in Mindanao and its ongoing efforts to expand fiber connectivity across the region.

Jericho Marcos, Regional Commercial Manager of FiberX, said the campaign is the company’s way of giving back to the community that has supported Converge through the years.

“Kaya tayo nandito to salute and give patronage to our loyal subscribers in the first place that chose FiberX,” Marcos said. “This is our way of giving back to the people who trusted Converge and have supported us here in the region.”

Marcos added that the month-long celebration reflects the company’s appreciation for its subscribers in Davao and across Mindanao.

“Through this month-long event, we want to celebrate with the community and show our gratitude to our subscribers. Converge remains committed to delivering one of the fastest and most reliable internet services in Mindanao,” he said.

Officials also shared that the company continues to expand its fiber infrastructure in different parts of Mindanao as demand for reliable connectivity grows among households, businesses, students and other digital creators.

Celebrating culture and music

One of the highlights of the campaign is the Hugyaw Dabaw Sound Xperience, that took place on Sunday, March 15, 2026 at Rizal Park Davao City.

The open-air concert transformed the park into a vibrant stage featuring some of the region’s top musical acts, including Oh! Caraga and Delinquent Society, along with local bands Tatot Band, The Hightimes and The Dukes.

With DJ Dale Castillo bringing a high-energy set, while local personalities Kai Del Corro and Sherwinabols hosting the event.

The concert aims to highlight the creativity and talent of Mindanaoan artists while creating a lively celebration for the city’s residents and visitors.

Boosting gaming and digital communities

Converge will also bring together the gaming community through the Dula! Dabawenyo Esports Festival, scheduled on March 22 at SM City Davao.

The event will showcase competitive gaming and digital entertainment while introducing the GameChanger EZ Plan 1800, a fiber internet plan designed specifically for gamers. The plan features low latency, low jitter and minimal packet loss, providing a more stable and competitive gaming experience.

Headlining the launch is Filipina gamer, content creator and celebrity Myrtle Sarrosa, also known as YUWIN, who is expected to engage with local gamers and esports enthusiasts during the festival.

Another highlight is Geeky Nights by Converge, scheduled on March 26 at Tiger Sports + Bar Davao. The gathering aims to bring together gamers, tech enthusiasts and esports professionals for a night celebrating digital culture and community.

Expanding services in Davao

As part of its expansion in the region, Converge will also open a new business center in Matina Crossing on March 26, 2026.

The facility will serve as a dedicated space for customers seeking face-to-face assistance, account services and technical support.

Company officials said the new center reflects Converge’s long-term commitment to strengthening customer service and accessibility for subscribers in Davao.

Bringing connectivity to communities

The festivities will culminate with the Brgy. S2S (Surf2Sawa) community event on March 28, 2026 at Bucana Covered Court.

Surf2Sawa is Converge’s prepaid internet service designed to make fast and affordable connectivity more accessible to Filipino households. The service offers unlimited internet access without lock-in contracts, making it a budget-friendly option for families.

The community event will feature activities such as Zumba sessions, marching band performances, special guest appearances and entertainment segments for residents.

Three lucky families will also receive one year of free Surf2Sawa internet service, along with other prizes. Community treats including free food carts, complimentary haircuts and massage services will also be provided during the event.

Subscriber appreciation

During the launch event, Converge also recognized several loyal subscribers through its “Christmas to the Power of X” nationwide promotion.

Seven Davaoeños were awarded brand-new Smart TVs worth around P34,000, highlighting the company’s continuing efforts to reward its growing customer base in the city.

Dabawenyos TARA!

As the campaign begins, Converge is inviting residents to take part in the month-long festivities and celebrate Davao’s vibrant culture and community spirit.

The “Wow Davao!” campaign reflects the company’s vision of connecting communities not only through technology but also through shared experiences in Davao City. PR