Converge named finalist for NPC’s Privacy Initiative of the Year award

Converge ICT Solutions Inc., a leading fiber broadband and technology provider, has been named a finalist for the 2025 Privacy Initiative of the Year award at the National Privacy Commission (NPC) Privacy Awareness Week (PAW) Awards.

The recognition highlights the company’s innovative program, Project PIGLET (Privacy Integration through Guided Learning of Emerging Technologies), which promotes digital literacy and privacy awareness among primary school students. The initiative emphasizes the importance of protecting personal information in today’s digital environment.

“In a world where people are always online, Project PIGLET is important for teaching kids about privacy and data protection. We are proud that the NPC sees our work in helping build a safer and smarter digital community from the ground up. We remain committed to continuing this movement so that protecting privacy becomes a lifelong habit for all,” said Converge Corporate Compliance and Data Protection Officer Atty. Laurice Esteban-Tuason.

The NPC annually honors stakeholders through the PAW Awards for their compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012 and for advancing data protection efforts.

Through Project PIGLET, Converge—alongside its Corporate Governance and Data Privacy Group—conducts interactive storytelling sessions in primary schools. Students, teachers and parents learn about data protection through the adventures of the “Astro Kids” in the “Internet Universe,” a narrative that warns of deceptive online entities posing as friends.

With the guidance of the character Captain Conrad, the Astro Kids teach children to remain vigilant online and to report suspicious activities to trusted adults.

The program has reached students in schools such as Francisco Legaspi Memorial School in Pasig and Anunas Elementary School in Angeles, Pampanga. Pupils in grades 2 to 6 participated in age-appropriate discussions on digital literacy and responsible internet use.

Converge plans to expand the campaign by introducing new learning tools and reaching more students across various academic levels nationwide. PR