Converge powers PH's hosting of ASEAN meetings with gigabit connectivity 

LEADING fiber broadband and technology solutions provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has been named an official connectivity partner of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for the Philippines’ hosting of key meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), providing 1-gigabit to 5-gigabit speed connectivity in meeting venues and key locations nationwide.

“We are proud to showcase our world-class connectivity to thousands of foreign delegates and Filipino government and business leaders gathering across the country for the slate of ASEAN meetings that the Philippines is hosting this year,” said Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

“From the airports to meeting venues, Converge is supporting the ASEAN meetings with gigabit connectivity. We will also provide uninterrupted, 5-gigabit speeds to the biggest event in this series of meetings, the 48th ASEAN Summit, to be held in the newly-opened Mactan Expo Center this May.”

“Hosting the ASEAN Summit is a monumental undertaking that puts the eyes of the entire region on us, and seamless connectivity is the backbone of its success. We extend our deepest gratitude to Converge for their unwavering support and world-class service. Their commitment ensured that our delegates remained connected, proving once again that we can achieve great things through Digital Bayanihan and meet the highest international standards,” said DICT Secretary Henry Aguda.

Converge has so far powered up 11 sites across Metro Manila and Cebu. Aside from the Mactan Expo Center, Converge will also be deploying fiber-fast connectivity to selected hosting venues such as five-star hotels NuStar Integrated Hotel and Casino (Cebu), Diamond Hotel Manila Bay, The Peninsula Manila, and Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay, to name a few.

Underlining the importance of reliable broadband internet connectivity is the fact that the Philippines has moved 650 preparatory meetings online in the face of the national emergency on fuel. The 48th ASEAN Summit, where all leaders from the 11 member nations will be present, will continue as a face-to-face event.

“In line with our mission to utilize technology for the good of all, we will continue to strengthen our fiber network in Visayas and Mindanao. Like we’ve announced, we plan to roll out many more ports there this year to increase service coverage. This fortified network allows us to serve expansive venues such as the Mactan Expo Center and several hotels in Cebu,” Uy said.

Moreover, for delegates to experience brisk connectivity upon touchdown, Converge has fully opened the 10 Gbps capacity across all its access points in Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals one, two, and three.

The Philippines’ hosting of ASEAN this year encompasses nearly all committee and working group meetings, up to the ministerial level and the Summit to be attended by the Heads of State of ASEAN members. PR