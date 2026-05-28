Converge restricts 12B access attempts to malicious sites

MAINTAINING a hard line against cyber threats, leading fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. denied nearly 12 billion entry requests to websites hosting dangerous, inappropriate, and harmful content in 2025.

Ensuring that its network won’t be exploited for illegal activities, Converge also blacklisted over 72,000 domains and web addresses linked to prohibited content during the year. This was in accordance with government directives and the company's collaboration with the UK-based Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), a global non-profit organization dedicated to removing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) from the internet.

Converge SVP and Head of Cyber Security Services Andrew Malijan said that as cybercriminals adopt increasingly advanced tactics to prey on potential victims, the company remains proactive in its defense to protect customers and, at the same time, prevent the perpetuation of illicit online activities.

“The internet enables us in numerous ways, but unfortunately, it has also become an avenue for exploitation. Converge advocates for Tech for Good, so our goal is to ensure that every connection we provide serves as a force for good. We are committed to keeping our network empowering, uplifting, and above all, safe for everyone,” Malijan noted.

Based on company data, most of the sites banned through the network are those that distribute CSAM and web addresses facilitating the online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC).

Aside from these domains, Converge also removed from its network links leading to illegal online gambling, phishing, and financial scams, as well as platforms that distribute voyeurism and terrorist materials.

The IWF said in its annual report that the commercial child sexual abuse websites they monitored have doubled in a year to over 15,000, noting that criminals are taking advantage of systemic failures in online security infrastructures.

Since 2021, Converge has been collaborating with the IWF in combating OSAEC while protecting end-users from accessing illegal and malicious websites through comprehensive filtering.

Additionally, the company implements a Child Online Safeguarding Policy. Through this, it commits to promoting and fostering a safer internet experience for its customers and end-users – particularly children, who are vulnerable to various cyber threats and online exploitation. PR