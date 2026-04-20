Converge spurs fleet electrification, boosts resilience amid oil crisis

LEADING fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is boosting its resilience against volatile oil prices and supply disruptions as it accelerates greening its corporate vehicle fleet amid the ongoing global fuel crisis.‎

The company is doubling its electric vehicle (EV) inventory, with the addition of over 100 units currently underway. These will mainly be used for field operations including installation, maintenance, and repair for Converge subscribers in Metro Manila.

At present, Converge has over 120 units of combined purely battery-powered and hybrid electric vehicles which facilitate its on-ground repair and sales operations across Metro Manila.

‎According to Converge Corporate Sustainability Officer Laurice Esteban-Tuason, the company has been increasingly adopting electric-powered cars in line with its carbon footprint commitment, targeting to switch 20 percent of its fleet and contractor vehicles into electric and hybrid types by 2030.

“The ongoing oil supply crisis is reinforcing the value of sustainability, particularly initiatives that reduce dependence on fossil fuels. At Converge, we have been expanding our use of alternative energy sources for our data centers and gradually electrifying our service vehicles, as part of our long-term effort to reduce our carbon emissions,” she said.

“At the same time, this has also become a strategic approach to managing operational risks. Given the country’s vulnerability to oil supply constraints and price shocks, diversifying our energy mix will be more beneficial, especially in terms of cost, energy efficiency, and environmental impact,” Esteban-Tuason added.

The use of electric-powered cars is seen to contribute to more consistent and reduced operating costs for the company, as it is more resilient against fuel price fluctuations caused by global market instability.

In addition, Converge is encouraging the use of hybrid and electric vehicles through its car subsidy program for eligible employees as part of its sustainability efforts.

Moreover, it has also installed an EV charging station in its headquarters in Pasig to support sustainable mobility for its battery-powered service line install and repair vehicles. Moving ahead, Converge aims to activate more charging stations in its other offices in Metro Manila. PR