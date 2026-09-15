Converge turns Kadayawan into celebration of music

DAVAO CITY — Music filled Freedom Park as festival-goers gathered for another night of Kadayawan, and Converge FiberX turned the celebration into an experience built around entertainment, interaction and connection.

The telecommunications company brought the Kadayawan Sound Xperience 2026 to Davao City on August 14, and it created a festival space where Dabawenyos and visitors could enjoy live performances while discovering the brand beyond its internet services.

Converge opened the festivities at 4 p.m., and guests moved from one activity to another as they explored interactive booths, joined games, posed for photos and participated in raffles. The company also offered product consultations and special promotions, while existing subscribers enjoyed exclusive activities inside the XCLSV Lounge.

The crowd grew as the afternoon moved into evening, and the event shifted from interactive activities to live entertainment as performers took the stage.

Converge placed music at the center of the experience because it wanted to create an event that matched the festive character of Kadayawan while strengthening its connection with the Mindanao market.

“Kadayawan is one of the country’s most important cultural celebrations. For us, it’s an opportunity to support local communities while creating experiences that bring people together,” Jericho Marcos, Regional Commercial Manager for Mindanao Region, said.

“We’re here not just as a connectivity provider, but as a partner in celebrating the people, culture, and energy that make Davao unique,” JP Aguilar, SVP & Consumer Business Group Head, added.