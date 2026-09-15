Converge turns Kadayawan into celebration of music

DAVAO CITY — Music filled Freedom Park as festival-goers gathered for another night of Kadayawan, and Converge FiberX turned the celebration into an experience built around entertainment, interaction and connection.
The telecommunications company brought the Kadayawan Sound Xperience 2026 to Davao City on August 14, and it created a festival space where Dabawenyos and visitors could enjoy live performances while discovering the brand beyond its internet services.
Converge opened the festivities at 4 p.m., and guests moved from one activity to another as they explored interactive booths, joined games, posed for photos and participated in raffles. The company also offered product consultations and special promotions, while existing subscribers enjoyed exclusive activities inside the XCLSV Lounge.
The crowd grew as the afternoon moved into evening, and the event shifted from interactive activities to live entertainment as performers took the stage.
Converge placed music at the center of the experience because it wanted to create an event that matched the festive character of Kadayawan while strengthening its connection with the Mindanao market.
“Kadayawan is one of the country’s most important cultural celebrations. For us, it’s an opportunity to support local communities while creating experiences that bring people together,” Jericho Marcos, Regional Commercial Manager for Mindanao Region, said.
“We’re here not just as a connectivity provider, but as a partner in celebrating the people, culture, and energy that make Davao unique,” JP Aguilar, SVP & Consumer Business Group Head, added.
Music creates another Kadayawan connection
The Kadayawan Sound Xperience gathered homegrown talents and other performers on one stage, and the concert gave festival-goers another space to enjoy Davao City’s biggest cultural celebration with friends and families.
The performances kept the crowd moving throughout the evening, while music transformed the Converge activation from a traditional brand showcase into a shared festival experience.
“Music naturally brings people together. The Kadayawan Sound Xperience allows us to celebrate local talent while creating memorable experiences that reflect the spirit of community, connection, and shared celebration,” said Aguilar.
The company used the concert to support local entertainment, and it also gave audiences an experience that connected the FiberX brand with the energy of Kadayawan.
Converge extended that engagement beyond the stage because festival-goers could continue exploring booths, joining activities and taking advantage of event offers throughout the celebration. Existing customers received additional perks through the XCLSV Lounge, while prospective subscribers could learn more about FiberX services through direct product consultations.
The approach allowed Converge to meet consumers in a relaxed festival setting, and it gave the company an opportunity to build familiarity through experiences rather than conventional advertising alone.
Supporting the experience behind Davao’s biggest celebration
Kadayawan attracts residents and visitors every year, and the festival continues to showcase Davao City’s culture, creativity, food, tourism and entertainment.
Converge joined that larger celebration through the Sound Xperience, and the company positioned its participation as both a brand activation and a contribution to the festival atmosphere.
The event supported artists through live performances, while its interactive activities gave festival-goers another destination during the Kadayawan weekend. The activation also allowed the company to engage customers face-to-face, and it brought a digital connectivity brand into a celebration rooted in culture and community.
For Converge, that combination reflected the direction of its “Live to the Power of X” campaign, which presents technology as a tool that enables experiences beyond basic internet access.
The company translated that message into music and entertainment at Freedom Park, and it placed people at the center of the campaign.
“We hope people remember that connectivity is ultimately about people,” said Orange Ramirez, VP and Brand & Marketing Head of Converge ICT Solutions. “Whether through technology, music, or shared experiences, meaningful connections help communities grow stronger.”
The Kadayawan Sound Xperience gave that message a festival setting, and Converge turned its presence into more than a showcase of products and services.
The crowd came for music and celebration, while the company created opportunities for people to play, interact, discover and connect.
As Converge continues to grow its presence in Mindanao, the company is also bringing its brand closer to the communities it hopes to serve. At Kadayawan, it did that through a celebration that combined technology with entertainment, and it showed that the strongest connections often begin with a shared experience. PR