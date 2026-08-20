Converge, VSS team up for global connectivity

ORMOC CITY – Converge Global Business, the corporate and enterprise arm of Converge ICT Solutions Inc., has announced a landmark partnership with Virtual Staffing Solutions (VSS) to provide world-class international and domestic connectivity supporting the company’s expanding global operations.

Under this collaboration, Ormoc City-based Virtual Staffing Solutions will leverage Converge’s advanced pure fiber network to establish seamless, high-speed, and secure connections across its local and international offices.

David Lemasters, CEO of Virtual Staffing Solutions, shared his excitement about the partnership: “At Virtual Staffing Solutions, we are building the connected workforce of the future—where geography is no longer a barrier to exceptional talent, collaboration, or client service. Our partnership with Converge provides the secure, resilient digital foundation to unite our Philippine and U.S. operations, accelerate innovation, and scale with confidence. Together, we are creating an infrastructure designed not only for where our business is today, but for the global opportunities and possibilities ahead.”

The partnership features the deployment of an International Private Leased Circuit (IPLC) from Converge, creating a dedicated, private connection between Virtual Staffing Solutions' main office in the Philippines and its counterpart in the United States. This powerful link is designed to support their growing global operational needs, facilitating uninterrupted data exchange and communication. This move reinforces Virtual Staffing Solutions' commitment to delivering exceptional quality and scalability to its international clients.

In addition to the global connection, Converge provided robust domestic internet connectivity for Virtual Staffing Solutions' multiple locations throughout the Philippines. This ensures that all local branches benefit from the same high-speed, reliable, and scalable fiber internet, promoting operational efficiency and cohesive collaboration across the entire organization.

This strategic alliance highlights how Converge’s pure fiber network empowers businesses to thrive in a competitive global market.

"At Converge, we believe technology should serve a greater purpose. We are deeply honored to partner with a faith-based enterprise like Virtual Staffing Solutions, providing the world-class connectivity that powers their mission. By delivering a secure, high-speed fiber infrastructure, we are not just providing the internet—we are anchoring a digital foundation that allows them to collaborate seamlessly, scale globally, and impact lives with complete confidence. We look forward to fueling their continued international growth and shared success.", Shion Canen, AVP & Head for Enterprise Sales for VisMin at Converge Global Business, shared.

Learn more about Converge Global Business products and solutions by visiting their website at www.convergeict.com or sending an email to globalbusiness@convergeict.com. PR