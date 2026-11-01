Converge wins 5 Golden Arrow Governance Award again

MANILA — Leading fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. (PSE: CNVRG) has been awarded once again the Five Golden Arrow rating, the highest distinction in corporate governance among publicly-listed companies organized by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

The recognition, conferred during the ICD’s Golden Arrow Awards held last October 23, places Converge among the Philippines’ best governed companies in 2025 based on the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS). Converge first earned its Five Golden Arrow rating last year during the 2024 awards ceremony.

“Being awarded the top governance rating for two straight years for a young listed company highlights the trajectory of Converge from a market challenger to an industry leader anchored by rigorous governance standards,” said former Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe, Chairwoman of the Converge Board of Directors.

During its first year as a PLC, Converge received the One Golden Arrow rating, then it leapt to the Three Golden Arrow recognition in 2022 and 2023 before receiving the top award last year.

“At Converge, good governance is the very foundation of how we operate and how we serve,” said Converge Independent Director and Immediate Past Chairman Jose P. de Jesus during the awards ceremony.

“Regardless of how rapidly the technological landscape shifts, our true north remains unchanged. Our mission is to democratize technology by providing access to world-class, quality internet to the unserved and underserved. At Converge, our choice is clear: we use tech for good,” he stressed, pointing out that strong corporate governance is what steers and safeguards this core purpose.

De Jesus noted that as Converge continues to grow, the company carries the deep responsibility to create opportunities for communities, stimulate local economies, and empower lives through connectivity.

“Good corporate governance provides the necessary guardrails for us to pursue innovation and growth while remaining mindful of our responsibilities,” added Atty. Laurice Esteban-Tuason, Corporate Compliance, Data Protection, and Sustainability Officer at Converge. “Rather than viewing corporate governance as a mere compliance requirement, we treat it as an integral strategic tool for building a resilient organization, mitigating risk, and creating meaningful long-term value across our ecosystem.”

Converge joined the Philippine Stock Exchange on October 26, 2020, under the stock symbol CNVRG. PR