Converge wins double at Asian Experience Awards 2026

LEADING fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. scored a double win at the Asian Experience Awards 2026, recognized for delivering immersive and customized experiences across its consumer and enterprise businesses.

Converge took home the Philippines Product Experience of the Year – Technology award and the Philippines Digital Experience of the Year – Telecommunications award, which highlight the company’s approach to moving beyond traditional product and marketing strategies to create experiences relevant to how customers navigate an increasingly digital world.

Reimagining broadband around how Filipinos live

Converge won the Philippines Product Experience of the Year - Technology for its Live to the Power of X Campaign that entails dedicated lifestyle offerings that allow customers to choose solutions based on how they live, work, and play online.

Traditional broadband products often rely on technical specifications like speed, bandwidth, and price. While these metrics matter, they rarely help consumers understand which plan fits their lifestyle.

Recognizing this gap as internet speeds became standard across providers, Converge redesigned its product experience around real customer needs instead of speed tiers.

Products such as GameChanger for gamers, Netflix Bundle for entertainment, Time of Day for changing online schedules, and Super FiberX for connected families allowed customers to select services based on daily use. This structure simplified decision-making while increasing customer value.

“By organizing its offerings around customer needs and behaviors, Converge made it easier for consumers to identify products relevant to their lifestyles while highlighting the value beyond connectivity itself,” said John Paul Aguilar, Converge SVP and Acting Head - Consumer Sales and Marketing.

The strategy delivered strong business results, with adoption of higher-value broadband plans expanding and bundle adoption increasing from low single digits to nearly half of all subscribers. The initiative also reached millions of customers and contributed to overall subscriber growth.

Bringing enterprise technology conversations beyond the sales pitch

Converge Global Business Group, the company’s large enterprise unit, also won the Digital Experience of the Year – Telecommunications award, which recognizes its B2B podcast initiative, Where the Digital World Converges: Conversations on Cloud. The recognition highlights the company’s innovative use of journalistic storytelling to elevate discussions on technology and the country’s digital future.

As enterprise technology becomes increasingly complex, decision-makers need clear and credible discussions on digital sovereignty, infrastructure, and the data economy. Converge created the initiative to make these conversations more accessible and relevant while moving beyond traditional promotional messaging.

“In the enterprise space, decision-makers don't just need products; they need perspective. By prioritizing genuine advocacy for digital growth over hard selling, we create an open space where leaders can navigate complex topics like cloud infrastructure and data sovereignty with confidence,” said Grace Jarin-Castillo, SVP & Head of Corporate Business Group, Converge Global Business.

Converge co-produced an editorial podcast series with business news organization, BusinessWorld, prioritizing journalistic credibility over standard brand promotion. The series brought together leaders from the private sector and public institutions to discuss key topics shaping the country’s digital growth.

Distribution spanned multiple platforms to effectively reach enterprise leaders. Audio and video content appeared on Spotify and YouTube, whilst social media helped drive audience engagement.

The initiative expanded Converge’s digital reach across targeted audiences, recording tens of thousands of views from business professionals on social media platforms. It also generated significant video views on YouTube and steady listenership on Spotify, while securing extensive media coverage across channels to strengthen the company’s presence in the enterprise market.

Through the project, Converge shifted its communications strategy from direct selling to informative engagement. The initiative strengthened connections between public and private stakeholders while expanding conversations on the country’s digital progress.

The Asian Experience Awards recognizes the ingenious initiatives of creative companies that deliver meaningful brand experiences. It celebrates unique, standout, and innovative experience initiatives launched for clients, potential customers, or employees. PR