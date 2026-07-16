Converge woman leaders clinch top industry marketing, HR awards

TWO female leaders of leading Philippine fiber broadband and technology company Converge ICT Solutions Inc. recently garnered top industry accolades, underscoring the company’s commitment to cultivating a diverse, inclusive, and empowering workplace where top talent thrives.

Converge Engagement and Internal Communications Manager Rio Laine Bringuelo and SME Group VP and Head of SME Marketing Angela Gutierrez were recognized for their exceptional contributions, taking home the Human Resources Icon Award and the Best Chief Marketing Officer Award, respectively.

These milestones highlight the company’s drive to breed excellence within its workforce, proving that a supportive corporate culture directly translates to outstanding business and community impact.

Driving tangible growth for Philippine MSMEs

Recognized by the Philippines’ Women Leaders—a premier body honoring extraordinary women redefining success—Gutierrez won the Best Chief Marketing Officer Award for establishing Converge SME Solutions Group as a trusted, innovative, and customer-centric partner for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Under her leadership, marketing efforts went beyond brand awareness to deliver tangible commercial growth. In the first half of 2026, Converge SME’s subscriber base surged 21% to reach nearly 80,000 customers. She also led her team in executing high-impact events that generated substantial leads.

“My role in Converge is ensuring the smallest Philippine businesses get a headstart in their growth journey,” said Gutierrez. “I am proud that through my work in the company, I am able to be a helping hand to small businesses to scale up and contribute to employment. It all starts with a mindset to lead and commit to a wider goal.”

Fostering an inclusive and well-balanced workplace

Awarded the Human Resources Icon Award by the Advantage Club, Bringuelo was recognized for her transformative work in employee engagements and well-being.

Bringuelo spearheaded a holistic Mental Health program for the company’s over 2,000 employees, securing partnerships with top mental health providers, and institutionalizing monthly fitness classes. In a solid push to concretize Diversity, Equality, Inclusivity, and Belongingness (DEIB) within the company, she also led the participation of employees in the national Pride March and Festival, championing gender inclusivity throughout the workforce.

I have always loved serving and uplifting people. It is an honor to receive this award as part of Converge, a company that fosters growth and believes in endless possibilities for everyone,” Bringuelo shared. “This recognition isn’t just a reflection of my work, but a testament to our collective commitment to develop individuals in the place where they can make the most impact: the workplace.”

Through the achievements of leaders like Gutierrez and Bringuelo, Converge continues to cement its reputation not only as a digital innovator but as an employer of choice that champions female empowerment, holistic employee development, and inclusive growth. PR