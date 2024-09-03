Cool Smashers’ epic comeback sets up a title clash with Chargers

IN AN epic display of resilience and determination, Creamline staged a comeback for the ages, rallying from two sets down and saving three match points to complete a stunning reverse sweep of Cignal, 20-25, 26-28, 25-18, 27-25, 15-13.

The victory, clinched late Saturday, secured the Cool Smashers the second finals berth in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

The atmosphere inside the SM Mall of Asia Arena was electric, as more than 11,000 fans erupted into wild celebration when Bernadeth Pons delivered the final blow of her fiery 28-point performance, sealing Creamline’s extraordinary win that lined them up against the history-seeking Akari Chargers.

In a match that initially seemed destined for Cignal, the Cool Smashers showcased their belief and the poise sharpened by their vast championship experience to advance to their 12th finals appearance, where they will be aiming for a ninth championship.

“It was all about confidence, just trying to stay composed, especially for me – this is my first time, obviously,” said Erica Staunton, who led the Cool Smashers with a monstrous 38-point game.

Staunton's barrage of kills was crucial in saving match points in the fourth set, and her final two points in the fifth set – one giving Creamline a 13-10 cushion and the other setting up match point – were instrumental in their victory.

Jackie Acuña briefly delayed Creamline’s march to the finals with a quick attack, saving Cignal’s match point, but Pons, whose powerful hits had kept Creamline alive in the third set and fueled their remarkable comeback, delivered the decisive blow.

Despite being considered the least heralded among this season's reinforcements, Staunton fully embraced her role in the clutch, delivering when it mattered most.

“I’m just so grateful to Creamline for taking the risk and bringing me out here. I couldn’t be happier,” said Staunton.

The rest of the Cool Smashers and their fans shared that joy, celebrating wildly after being nearly silenced by Cignal's dominant play in the first two sets.

The match mirrored the earlier semifinal between Akari and PLDT, which also went the distance in a grueling two hours and 45 minutes. The Creamline-Cignal showdown stretched five minutes longer, hinting at another closely contested final when the Chargers and Cool Smashers clash for the championship tomorrow (Monday).

The gold medal match is set for 6 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum, with Cignal and PLDT competing for the bronze at 4 p.m.

Creamline's improbable victory over the second-seeded Cignal marked the first time a lower-ranked team defeated a higher-seeded squad after the top four teams dominated their knockout quarterfinals, and Akari survived PLDT.

While Staunton was the star, Pons and Michele Gumabao delivered in key moments. Pons capped her stunning all-around game with 17 excellent digs and 24 excellent receptions, while Gumabao contributed 10 crucial markers.

For the HD Spikers, it was a night of disappointment as they left the arena dejected after letting the victory slip from their grasp.

MJ Perez was brilliant with a 32-point outing, including two consecutive kills that brought Cignal within 12-13 in the fifth set. However, Staunton and Pons ensured that the Cool Smashers would not be denied their spot in the finals.

Ces Molina added 15 points, while Acuña chipped in 12 markers for Cignal, who missed their chance at redemption after falling short in the 2022 import-laden conference, where they finished as runners-up to the Petro Gazz Angels. PR