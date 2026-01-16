Cooling upgrades rolled out at Davao International Airport

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) have installed additional chillers in the arrival area of Davao International Airport (DIA) to improve passenger comfort.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said three large chillers were allocated to DIA as part of the ongoing expansion and rehabilitation of the airport’s Passenger Terminal Building (PTB).

“Malaking tulong itong tatlong bagong chiller sa air conditioning capacity ng Davao International Airport (These three new chillers significantly boost the airport’s air-conditioning capacity), “ Lopez said. “We also want to improve other airports across the country. Our main focus here is the President’s directive to ensure that passengers have a better and more comfortable travel experience (Our focus is the President’s directive to ensure that passengers experience safer, smoother, and more comfortable travel in all airports).”

Lopez said she ordered the installation after inspecting the airport in October 2024 and noting excessive heat inside the terminal caused by a malfunctioning chiller.

She said airports should always have standby reserve chillers so cooling systems can continue operating even if one unit breaks down, preventing discomfort for passengers.

The installation, Lopez added, is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. requiring airports nationwide to maintain facilities that ensure passenger comfort.

Passenger response

Frequent traveler Isaiah John Guanzon of Tugbok, Davao City, welcomed the improvement, noting that the arrival area previously had limited ventilation.

“Small improvement ra ni pero big impact kaayo sa overall travel experience (Small improvement, but it has a big impact on the overall travel experience,” Guanzon said in a text message to SunStar Davao on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026.

He said better cooling reduces stress and irritability, especially for passengers affected by flight delays, and helps create a positive first impression of the city for tourists and business travelers.

Reyland Alfeche, a frequent traveler from Samal, said the added chillers are especially helpful after long flights.

“You immediately feel welcomed and comfortable,” Alfeche said. “This is particularly beneficial for senior citizens, children, and exhausted travelers.”

Alfeche said improved airport comfort also supports tourism and business, as satisfied passengers are more likely to return and recommend the destination.

Myque Rollon of Poblacion, Davao City, said the additional chillers benefit not only passengers but also airport personnel working in the arrival area.

She said improved air conditioning helps leave a favorable impression on tourists and could support the growth of international routes in Davao City.

Expansion underway

Caap has announced that the expansion of DIA’s Passenger Terminal Building is targeted for completion by December 2026.

The ₱650-million project will increase the PTB’s floor area by 48 percent, from 17,500 square meters to 25,910 square meters, and raise seating capacity to 1,500.

The expansion follows calls from Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte in April 2024 for Caap to address long-standing concerns over airport facilities and services.

In early 2023, DIA completed renovations of its north wing. The DOTr earlier allocated ₱1.07 billion for overall airport upgrades, including the PTB’s rehabilitation and expansion beginning in 2024. RGP