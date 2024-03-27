Coolness within reach with Home Credit

As the summer sun turns up the heat this dry season, Home Credit Philippines, one of the country’s leading consumer finance companies, is here to help you conquer the hot weather with the coolest offer on a range of home appliances and gadgets so you can enjoy this time of the year with comfort and savings.

From March 15 to May 31, 2024, you can take advantage of the amazing 0% interest rate on summer essentials, such as inverter and window-type air conditioners , air coolers, and electric fans to help you beat the intense heat. The offer also extends to no-frost refrigerators and chillers to cool your refreshments.

Additionally, you can enjoy this remarkable deal on water dispensers and juice blenders for a well-hydrated summer, and on top-load washing machines to keep your clothes fresh for all those summer adventures. Home Credit’s offers also extend to the latest smartphones to help you capture your unforgettable moments.

This enticing offer is available through various installment plans spanning from six to 18 months, providing you with the flexibility to acquire or upgrade your home appliances and gadgets for an epic summer season.

You can seize this opportunity at over 15,000 Home Credit partner stores spread across more than 75 provinces nationwide or when you check your desired products online through Shoppingmall.ph . For pre-approval, be sure to download the My Home Credit Loan App or speak to a Home Credit representative at its partner stores.

Don’t let the heat get you down. Hurry up and make the most of Home Credit’s Hottest Summer sa Pinas 0% interest promo from March 15 to May 31, 2024, and enjoy the summer season with your favorite cooling appliances, remarkable gadgets, and more!

Home Credit Philippines is a financing company duly licensed and supervised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). PR