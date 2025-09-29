Coop-funded footbridge, ‘ombak’ bridges turned over to 3 Mabini sitios

ON SEPTEMBER 17, 2025, the Local Government Unit of Mabini, Davao de Oro, under the leadership of Mayor Emerson L. Luego, formally turned over the newly constructed footbridge and ombak bridges to the residents of Sitio Manangcol, Sitio Logdeck, and Settler of Barangay Golden Valley.

This crucial infrastructure project was made possible through the funding and support of the Philippine Army Finance Center Producers Integrated Cooperative (PAFCPIC), headed by PAFCPIC President BGen. Fernando S. Rabat (Ret.).

The turnover ceremony was warmly welcomed by the local community, led by Barangay

Captain Romeo F. Gregorio, together with barangay officials, residents, and partner stakeholders. The event highlighted the importance of collaboration between the local government, cooperative institutions, and community leaders in addressing the needs of the people, especially in far-flung areas.

The construction of the footbridge and ombak bridges symbolizes not just connectivity, but also hope and progress for the communities of Barangay Golden Valley. These bridges will provide safer and more convenient access for residents, particularly students, farmers, and workers, in their daily activities. They will also help ensure easier transport of agricultural products, thus contributing to the local economy.

In his message, Mayor Emerson L. Luego emphasized the LGU’s commitment to bringing development closer to the people, especially in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas. He expressed gratitude to PAFCPIC for their unwavering support in bringing the project to fruition.

Meanwhile, BGen. Rabat underscored PAFCPIC’s dedication to extending its programs and services to uplift communities and improve the lives of Filipinos.

The turnover was met with heartfelt appreciation from the beneficiaries who now enjoy a safer and more reliable means of transportation. The ceremony concluded with expressions of solidarity and renewed commitment from all parties to continue working hand-in-hand for the betterment of Mabini.

The successful turnover of these infrastructure projects stands as a testament to the power of partnership, bayanihan, and the shared vision of progress for every Mabinian. PR