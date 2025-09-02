Cop shoots partner dead, injures her ma

A POLICE officer allegedly shot and killed his live-in partner and injured her mother during a heated argument at their rented home at Purok 11, Bonifacio Bataan Street, Barangay Zone 3, Digos City, on the evening of Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Authorities identified the suspect as Patrolman Dinoy, 30, currently assigned to the Hagonoy Municipal Police Station. The victims were his partner, Mealjoy Basilgo Lapeña, 30, a virtual assistant, and her mother, Mirla Lapeña, 50, a barangay health worker.

Based on the initial police investigation, the suspect, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, arrived at the residence with his daughter. A heated argument broke out between him and the victim, during which he allegedly drew his issued firearm and repeatedly shot her, killing her instantly.

Mirla, who was at the scene, was also hit and rushed by concerned citizens to the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital for treatment.

Responding officers from the Digos City Police Station quickly apprehended the suspect as he attempted to flee. Investigators recovered 10 fired cartridge cases and seven deformed bullets at the scene, which were turned over to the Davao del Sur Provincial Forensic Unit for ballistic examination.

The victim’s remains are now at Good Life Chapel in Barangay San Jose, Digos City.

In a statement to SunStar Davao, the Digos City Police Office said they are continuing their investigation and preparing documents for inquest proceedings.

Under Article 246 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC), the suspect could face parricide charges if he and the victim were legally married, as parricide is committed when a person kills their father, mother, child (legitimate or illegitimate), or spouse.

If the relationship does not meet this legal definition, the crime will fall under murder for the killing of his partner and frustrated murder for the shooting of her mother. Both parricide and murder carry the penalty of reclusion perpetua, or up to 40 years of imprisonment. DEF