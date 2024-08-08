Cop shot alleged GF

THE policeman who shot dead his alleged girlfriend at 1:45 a.m. on August 7, 2024, at Purok San Miguel, Monseda Compound in Barangay Indangan, Davao City, is currently detained at the Mandug Police Station (PS13).

The Mandug Police Station quickly responded to the call from a concerned resident who reported the shooting incident.

According to the investigation, the victim was identified as Justine May Villaroja, a resident of Dumanlas, Barangay Buhangin, Davao City, while the suspect, who was said to have a live-in partner, was identified as Pat. Alvin John Tayamin, an active member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and currently assigned to Mandug Police Station and a resident of Kidapawan City, Cotabato.

The suspect voluntarily surrendered to his friends after the incident.

According to the investigation, around 1:30 a.m. of that day, the suspect and the victim had a drinking spree when the two ensued into an argument and Tayamin shot the victim in the face causing her instantaneous death.

The police in the area recovered a shell casing from a 9mm pistol and the 9mm Taurus with serial number TMR02481 and a magazine loaded with 12 live bullets from the suspect's position.

In the statement released by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) acting director, PCol. Hansel M. Marantan, he said that he was saddened by the unexpected incident where a police officer used his gun against a civilian. He also apologized to the victim's family for what happened, adding that the police officer involved in the incident has been removed from the station and a thorough investigation is being conducted.

"While I am prepared to take full responsibility if this incident is found to be connected to the official duties of our personnel, initial indications suggest a personal matter was involved. However, this in no way justifies the loss of a civilian’s life," Marantan said.

He ordered the station commander of the Mandug Police Station to conduct a thorough investigation into the case and assured that proper charges will be filed against the police suspect.

The official also offered his condolences to the bereaved family and assured justice will be served for the victim's fate.

DCPO spokesperson, Police Captain Hazel Tuazon also revealed that a case of murder will be filed against the suspect. RGV and WGM