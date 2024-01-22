Cops conduct deep probe into prof’s claims of kidnapping

Police authorities are now conducting an intensive investigation over the case of an academic professor of a local college in Mati City, Davao Oriental who went missing on January 19 and was rescued on Sunday evening, January 21.

The victim, who was retrieved along Madaum-Maco road in Madaum, Tagum City, Davao del Norte, was identified as Dr. Carlito "Carl" Panganoron, owner and President of the Wrestlemind Mind Review Center and college program head of the Criminal Justice Department at Mati Polytechnic College Incorporated (MPCI).

Police authorities claim that his and his family’s testimonies were weak and inconsistent.

“Nag-conduct na mi og investigation about ana kay ang giingon sa asawa sa victim different sa CCTV footage and mga testimonies nga amoang nakuha. Nag alleged sila nga gi-kidnap na kaniadtong [adlawa]. Dili man gud mo-jive sa gikuha namo na mga information while on the course sa gi-conduct namo na investigation,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Latayada of Tagum City Police Office (TCPO), revealed to SunStar Davao via a phone interview on Monday afternoon, January 22.

(We have conducted an investigation about that because the victim's wife's statement was different from the CCTV footage and testimonies that we got. They said that [the victim] was kidnapped on that [day]. It did not jive with the information we got while on the course of the investigation.)

Latayada added that there are several video footage showing that such an incident did not occur.

“Dili ta kaingon nga namakak [ang victim] kay naa may mga CCTV footage nga wala jud sya giunsa ug wala pud syay kauban (We can't say that [the victim] lied, but there are CCTV footages that nothing happened to him and he didn't have anyone with him either),” the official said.

To recall, the MPCI management issued a statement on January 20, a day after Panganoron went missing.

“Dr. Carl is a beloved member of our MPCI community and his disappearance has caused great concern to his family, friends, and loved ones. We are asking anyone who may have seen or has any information regarding his whereabouts to please come forward,” the statement read.

Panganoron was seen in a now-viral post on Facebook, reaching out for help, claiming he was robbed and had suffered several stab wounds on different parts of the body.

As of press writing, Panganoron is in the Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Tagum City for medical attention. DEF