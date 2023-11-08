Cops inch closer in id'ing Nieva's murder suspect

Police authorities are now one step closer to identifying the primary suspect in the Lilian del Ocampo Nieva murder case after narrowing down the list of persons of interest (POI) from four to one.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Director, Col. Alberto Lupaz revealed in a special media briefing last November 3 that initially, Oplan Siyasat, the task group assigned to handle Nieva’s case had four POI. But, due to strong materials and evidence gathered by the investigators, they found out that the lone perpetrator was possibly close to Nieva.

“Upat ni sila ang gibutyag gikan sa atoang Oplan Siyasat pero karon na-consider nalang na isa na lang. Meron kaming hinala na yung suspect kasama niya doon ayha pa nahitabo ang krimen pero we cannot establish kung ano ang rason kung bakit pinatay sya. The investigation is ongoing and dili ta pwede maka-divulge og pangalan (Four of them were revealed from our Oplan Siyasat but now only one is considered. We have a suspicion that the suspect was with the victim when the crime occurred but we cannot establish the reason why she was killed. The investigation is ongoing and we cannot divulge a name),” Lupaz said.

To recall, the National Bureau of Investigation-South Eastern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro) announced last October 17 that they are still conducting investigations on different personalities including the employees of government agencies, particularly the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

NBI-Semro Lawyer Archie Albao spearheaded the issuance of subpoenas to PSC wherein Nieva, 57, served as the former secretary of PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez years ago.

“Nisugot sila nga muapil sa atoang investigation kay ang atoang purpose man is to give justice and they are willing to cooperate gyud. If naay findings sa ebidensya, we will call the media and other important people (They agreed to participate in our investigation because our purpose is to give justice and they are willing to cooperate. If there are findings in the evidence, we will call the media and other important people),” he added.

On October 9, Nieva's brother filed a case at the NBI-Semro, which is a crucial step to expedite the investigative process.

Nieva was found lifeless with 44 stab wounds in her residence at Phase 1, Blk. 101 Lot 3, Deca Homes Talomo on September 28. During the inspection, her personal items such as her iPhone 12 and an unspecified set of jewelry were missing. DEF