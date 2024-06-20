Cops investigate shooting death of taxi passenger

A THOROUGH investigation is currently being conducted by the San Pedro Police Station on the shooting death of a taxi passenger on Wednesday morning, June 19, 2024, outside the Chinese Cemetery along Circumferential Road in Barangay 19-B, Davao City.

According to San Pedro Police Station 2 commander Police Major Michael Uyanguren, they continue to identify the victim since they did not find any identification cards (ID) on his body.

"Wala pa naila ang victim kay wala pod ta’y nakuha nga mga ID sa iyang lawas, ug nagpadayon atong imbestigasyon sa hitabo (The victim has not yet been identified because we have not obtained any IDs from his body, and we are continuing our investigation into the incident)," Uyanguren, who spoke to reporters at the crime scene, said.

The taxi driver said that the victim came from the Ecoland Terminal, in front of the Hall of Justice and he was going to deliver him to Ladislawa Subdivision along Bacaca Road.

When the taxi arrived in front of the Chinese Cemetery, two riding-in-tandem suspects stopped beside and then bullets were fired at the taxi killing the victim.

The driver immediately stopped at the side of the road next to the cemetery, as he saw the victim was already covered in blood. The driver was also hit by a bullet in the stomach.

"Subayon nato ni nga hitabo aron masuta nato ang motibo sa kremin (We will follow this incident so we can find out the motive of the crime)," Uyanguren added.

The taxi operator coordinated with the San Pedro Police Station and also took care of the driver’s needs. JPC with reports from RGL