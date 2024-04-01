Cops look into 2 suspects in Quimpo Blvd stabbing

Based on the report provided by the Ecoland Police Station (PS15), the victim, identified as Cinderella "Chinchin'' Esteban, 22, and a resident of Asuncion, Davao del Norte, sustained multiple stab wounds, which resulted in her death.

In an interview with dxDC-RMN on Monday morning, DCPO spokesperson Police Captain Hazel Tuazon revealed that they are currently monitoring the CCTV cameras in the area for a swift probe.

"Ongoing ug gipalawman pa ang imbestigasyon para ma-identify gyud ang suspects ug ma-file nato ang kaso. Naa tay gitan-aw nga duha ka suspects (The investigation is still ongoing so that the suspects will be identified, and we can file the case. We are looking at two suspects here)," Tuazon said.

Meanwhile, according to the victim’s live-in-partner, Noel ‘Jay-Ar’ Rosales, narrated that he left to buy medicine, carrying with him their one-year-old son.

Ecoland Police Station commander, Police Major Noel Villahermosa, said that the victim, along with her husband and son, traveled from Tagum City to Sitio Blocon, Matanao, Davao del Sur, through a van and had stopped in front of the parking garage on Quimpo Boulevard.

When the husband left, two unknown suspects riding a single motorcycle appeared and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The police officer also clarified that there was no missing equipment and that the victim had been harassed previously due to her online selling business. DEF