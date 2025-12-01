Cops: North Cotabato incident armed encounter, not massacre

FOLLOWING the deadly clash that left seven men dead on the borders of North Cotabato and Kidapawan City, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) has called for a full and impartial investigation amid conflicting accounts surrounding the incident.

The Bangsamoro Government has expressed “deep concern” over the killing of seven individuals in Barangay Malinan, Kidapawan City – five identified as members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and two from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) – after a firefight triggered by a long-standing land dispute turned violent at dawn on November 24.

The clash, described by police as a 30-minute armed encounter, erupted at the boundary of Matalam, North Cotabato, before spilling over into neighboring Malinan, causing hours of sporadic gunfire and forcing residents to flee.

Condemning incident, calm and due process urged

In a statement issued Thursday, November 27, Barmm Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua condemned the attack and stressed that any act resulting in the loss of life “is unacceptable and threatens the peace and trust we continue to uphold under Moral Governance.”

“In view of the initial and varying accounts surrounding the incident, we call for a thorough investigation to immediately establish verified facts, determine accountability, and ensure that due process is strictly observed. We urge our law enforcement units, pertinent Peace Process mechanisms, local authorities, and relevant oversight bodies to coordinate closely and conduct the investigation with impartiality, professionalism, and integrity,” Macacua said.

“We call on the public to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and allow the investigative process to proceed. Let us remain committed to peace, order, and the rule of law as we uphold the values of Moral Governance,” he added.

‘Armed encounter, not a massacre'

Provincial police officials clarified in a local media interview that the fatalities were part of an armed group that entered the disputed property.

Lt. James Warren Caang, spokesperson for the Cotabato Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said the men were enforcing their claim over a contested parcel of land when they came under fire at around 5 a.m.

“It was an armed encounter, not a massacre,” Caang emphasized.

All seven were reportedly claimants to the land and came from Cotabato City and Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Authorities said one survivor managed to escape and told police they were ambushed by unidentified armed men wearing masks, although he was unable to identify their group or affiliation.

Caang added that tensions over the same land had already escalated in August when armed individuals previously attempted to occupy the area.

Site assessment, heightened security, and displacement

Following the clash, acting Provincial Director Col. Jerson Birrey and Brig. Gen. Ricky Bunayog of the 602nd Brigade, together with teams from the Ad Hoc Joint Action Group (AHJAG), immediately conducted an on-site assessment.

Despite military presence, anxiety continues to grip the community, with around 30 families seeking temporary shelter in evacuation centers amid fears of retaliation or the possible presence of other armed elements.

Investigators are also working to determine whether the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Matalam or Kidapawan, a detail that could affect case proceedings. No firearms were recovered from the encounter site during the initial sweep.

Police have reached out to the family of one of the victims and encouraged them to file a formal complaint should they identify suspects, allowing authorities to seek warrants of arrest.

The bodies of the deceased were buried swiftly following Islamic funeral rites. DEF