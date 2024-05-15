Cops remain puzzled about 4th dead person’s ID

DAVAO DE ORO - Police authorities continue to identify one of the four people who were found dead in the province on Monday, May 13, 2024.

The dead bodies were found in different towns in the province in just one day and three of these have already been identified.

The first dead body was found at Purok 1, Bitoon, Brgy. Tagdangua, Pantukan at around 6:30 a.m. It was later identified as Rey Farin Quidaton, 44, driver, resident of Purok 1-A, Brgy. Cadunan, Mabini.

Reports said that Quidaton was identified by his brother Roy Farin, 46, and resident of the same place. Meanwhile, the other two dead bodies found in the town of Maco were identified as Joseph Mifania Cosal, 40, chainsaw operator from Purok 5, San Antonio, Mabini, and Aldrin Catubay Dagsangan, 37, miner at Post 3, Brgy. Napnapan, Pantukan and resident of Purok 7 Lapingan, Cadunan, Mabini.

The victims all suffered gunshot wounds to the body which were believed to be the cause of their death. At 2 p.m. of the same day, the fourth victim was found at a distance of 50 meters from where the first victim was found, and as of this writing, he has not been identified yet. The victim is estimated to be in his 40s, 5'5" tall, and of average build. He is described as wearing a red rider jersey sweatshirt and gray checkered short pants.

As of writing, there were no relatives of the victim who came forward to claim or identify him. With reports from RGV