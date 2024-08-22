Davao

Cops to file charges vs vandal on coastal road

A video showing a man painting or vandalizing the fence of the Davao City Coastal Road has gone viral.
THE Ecoland Police is preparing to file a case against a man caught vandalizing the Davao Coastal Road in Barangay 76-A, Davao City.

According to a report from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), Mobile Patrol 1127 of the Ecoland PNP responded after receiving information that a man was vandalizing the coastal road at 5:20 p.m. on August 20, 2024.

The man wrote: "SAMIR LABAWAN NEEDS HELP PLS MAYOR BASTE ALIENS ARE REAL." A motorist caught the man in the act and questioned what he was doing. The man stopped what he was doing and raised his hands. However, DCPO spokesperson Police Captain Hazel Tuazon did not provide details on whether the suspect was apprehended.

“So far, i-file kini karon ang kaso nga Malicious Mischief against sa nag-vandal. Nag-alleged ang family nga naay deperensya ning tawhana pero sa korte na nila i-prove kung naa gyo’y deperensya ang subject (So far, the charges for Malicious Mischief will be filed in court against the subject. His family alleged that the man has mental problem but they needed to prove it in court),” Tuazon said.

In the Philippines, the Anti-Vandalism Act of 2009 states that anyone caught committing acts of vandalism, in addition to paying for the restoration of damaged property, will face the following penalties: a fine of P5,000 for the first offense; P8,000 for the second offense; and P10,000 for the third offense, along with imprisonment for not less than 30 days but not more than a year, depending on the severity of the violation.

