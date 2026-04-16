Cotabato City’s ongoing push for cashless payments via GCash simplifies tax, fee payments

PAYING government fees in Cotabato City has become faster, safer, and more convenient as the local government unit (LGU) officially rolled out cashless payment options with GCash, the Philippines’ leading finance superapp and largest cashless ecosystem.

Since the partnership launch in May 2024, the initiative has introduced Scan to Pay and Bills Pay features that allow citizens to settle local taxes and fees directly from their mobile phones using the GCash app. This effort eliminates long lines at city offices and reduces the risks that come with manual cash transactions.

The move addresses long-standing challenges in an LGU’s collection system: prolonged queues, cash-handling inefficiencies, limited payment channels, and the lack of digital infrastructure. These issues have affected operations, LGU employees, and constituents.

Through the Scan to Pay feature, users can simply scan a QR code displayed in city offices to pay instantly. The Bills Pay feature, on the other hand, allows them to settle fees remotely anytime, removing the need to line up in person. Together, these features offer flexibility and accessibility for Cotabateños, while helping the local government reduce congestion and improve transparency in its financial processes.

The cashless system also enhances safety by minimizing physical cash handling and potential errors in manual recording. This ensures more accurate reconciliation and efficient fund management.

“The integration of GCash in Cotabato City is a testament to the powerful impact of digital transformation on local governance. By replacing cash with a secure, efficient, and transparent payment system, we are actively supporting the city in streamlining its administrative services and fostering a better experience for every constituent,” said Cleo Santos, Vice President and Head for Public Sector at GCash.

The partnership between Cotabato City and GCash forms part of a broader effort to digitize government payments in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), reinforcing the region’s ongoing digital transformation. In his State of the City Address, Mayor Bruce Matabalao said, “Over 1,200 market vendors and tricycle operators are now enrolled in PalengQR Ph Plus, and daily transactions have increased by 30 percent within the first year of implementation—reflecting strong local acceptance of cashless commerce.”

The program holds strong relevance for BARMM as the region continues to strengthen its economic foundations and expand its digital capacity amid ongoing development efforts. In Cotabato City, one of BARMM’s primary urban hubs, the initiative plays a key role in advancing financial inclusion by enabling residents to more conveniently and securely access essential services and government assistance through digital platforms.

By embracing this cashless ecosystem, Cotabato City is addressing operational bottlenecks commonly faced by LGUs while taking a crucial step toward inclusive digital adoption—empowering citizens to transact securely and confidently using technology they already have in their hands.

This collaboration reflects the growing role of digital finance in improving local governance, with GCash continuing to support local government units nationwide in building more efficient, transparent, and citizen-friendly systems.

For more information, please visit www.gcash.com. PR