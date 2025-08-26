Cotabato duo rules Kadayawan pickleball

TOP-SEEDED duo Ahmil Hussein “Kaka Jeng” Ampatuan Macapendeg and Sigmond Escalona of Cotabato City ruled the intermediate division of the 2025 Kadayawan sa Dabaw Pickleball Doubles Championships at Crisron Pickleball Court in Maa, Davao City, on Sunday, August 24.

Macapendeg, a former 1st District board member of Maguindanao del Sur and a former UAAP varsity tennis standout for the University of Santo Tomas, teamed up with Escalona to beat Gérard Cole Pinili and Euriz Tanucan, 15–12, in the finals.

The Cotabato City pair earned their spot in the title match after ousting Regino-Maybano, Isidor-Cabanes, and Bentulan-Sembe in the earlier rounds.

In other divisions, Dionar Nico Suson and Ruskin Flexner Suson outplayed Jeycel Dys Esnardo and Von Cagape to capture the beginners’ title, while Max Montecillio and Ali Serquina subdued Novem Isidor and Jorlan Cabanes to rule the 40-and-above category. For the 50-and-above crown, Jeffrey Galinato and Bernard Rosanto defeated Lando Ibarreta and Rommel Perocho.

Winners pocketed ₱6,000 each, while runners-up took home ₱4,000, courtesy of the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor’s Office.

Tournament director Juanito “Titong” Cansino said the one-day meet drew around 200 players from Cotabato, Maguindanao, Davao Oriental, General Santos City, Koronadal City, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Davao provinces.

Pickleball continues to grow in Davao City, with many former tennis players now embracing the sport. MLSA