Cotabato extends P1-M financial aid to JAS

THE Provincial Government of Cotabato, led by Governor Emmylou “Lala” Taliño-Mendoza, has extended ₱1 million in financial assistance to the earthquake-stricken municipality of Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, as local authorities continue recovery efforts more than a month after the powerful earthquake that devastated the town.

The cash assistance was formally turned over on June 26, 2026 by Cotabato Board Members Sittie Eljorie Antao Balisi and Shirlyn Macasarte Villanueva, representing the provincial government in a gesture of support for communities recovering from the disaster.

In a statement, the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Jose Abad Santos expressed appreciation for the assistance, saying, "The Local Government Unit of Jose Abad Santos expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the Provincial Government of Cotabato for its generosity and compassion. This meaningful support will greatly contribute to the municipality's continuing efforts to assist affected families and accelerate recovery initiatives."

The donation is expected to augment the municipality's ongoing relief, rehabilitation, and recovery programs for residents displaced by the earthquake.

The assistance comes as Jose Abad Santos continues to grapple with the widespread destruction left by the disaster.

According to the latest consolidated report of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), on its 46th day of the operation, the earthquake has claimed eight lives, while 12 individuals remain missing. Authorities also reported 40 injured survivors.

The earthquake affected 22,576 families across the municipality, with 3,488 households still displaced as recovery operations continue.

Residential communities sustained extensive damage, with authorities recording 6,700 damaged houses. Of these, 2,648 homes were totally destroyed, while 4,052 sustained partial damage, leaving thousands of families in need of permanent shelter assistance.

The disaster also severely affected public infrastructure. Damage assessments showed that 39 schools, involving 405 classrooms, were affected by the earthquake, disrupting educational activities.

Authorities likewise reported damage to 16 barangay halls, 13 health facilities, 18 other public facilities, eight barangay gymnasiums, and 75 churches, highlighting the scale of reconstruction required across the municipality.

Local officials continue to coordinate with national government agencies, local government units, humanitarian organizations, and private donors to sustain relief operations and accelerate rehabilitation projects. DEF