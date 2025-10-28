Cotabato sends ₱2.75M cash aid to quake-hit Davao Oriental LGUs

THE Province of Davao Oriental has received approximately ₱2.75 million in aid from the Province of Cotabato following the powerful doublet earthquake that struck on October 10, 2025.

The ceremonial turnover of cash assistance was held on October 27, 2025, at the Kanato Ini Hall, Subangan Tourism Complex, in the City of Mati.

The 11 Local Government Units (LGUs) of Davao Oriental each received ₱250,000 in financial assistance, amounting to a total of ₱2.75 million, to support ongoing relief and recovery efforts in communities affected by the destructive quake.

During the turnover ceremony, Cotabato Vice Governor Ella Taliño-Taray said, “Not as two provinces, but as one Mindanao.”

Meanwhile, Davao Oriental Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang, through the provincial government Facebook post on October 27, 2025, expressed gratitude to the Province of Cotabato “for their generosity and solidarity, emphasizing that this gesture embodies the true spirit of unity and compassion among Mindanawons.”

Cash assistance to Davao Oriental

On October 13, 2025, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. announced that he would send a financial aid package worth ₱158 million to Davao Oriental and its affected municipalities. Of the total amount, ₱50 million was allocated to the province; ₱15 million each to Manay, Banaybanay, and Lupon; ₱10 million each to Mati City and the municipalities of Tarragona, Baganga, Boston, and Cateel; ₱5 million each to Caraga and San Isidro; and ₱3 million to Governor Generoso.

The Department of Finance (DOF) also turned over ₱900,000 in cash assistance to the province on October 27, 2025. Of this, ₱500,000 was given to the provincial government, while ₱200,000 each was allotted to Mati City and the Municipality of Manay. The department likewise distributed 1,000 relief packs to the province and several LGUs in the area.

The Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) extended an additional ₱500,000 in financial assistance to the province, ₱200,000 each to Mati City and Manay, and also distributed relief packs.

In addition, the People’s Republic of China Consulate-General in Davao donated ₱4 million worth of relief goods to Davao Oriental, while the local Filipino-Chinese community contributed around ₱700,000 in additional assistance. RGP