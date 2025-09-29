Council approves sister city pact with China’s Dalian

THE Davao City Council has approved an ordinance endorsing the planned sister city partnership between Davao City and Dalian City in the People’s Republic of China, a move expected to boost trade, investment, education, and cultural exchange.

Councilor Rachel Zozobrado, who chairs the Committee on International Relations, sponsored the measure, which passed during Tuesday’s regular session at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The ordinance authorizes Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte to sign a formal agreement with Dalian, known as one of Liaoning Province’s major hubs for trade and technology.

“The proposed affiliation initiative will foster closer ties between the two cities and promote mutual prosperity through joint programs and projects beneficial to both parties,” the ordinance stated.

In a media interview, Zozobrado said that a signing ceremony between Dalian City and Davao City is scheduled for September 27, 2025, prompting them to fast-track the passage of the ordinance.

“Sister city wherein the areas of cooperation are education, trade, infrastructure, and agriculture kay diha man gyud known na naay best practices ang Dalian (This partnership will strengthen cooperation in education, trade, infrastructure, and agriculture. Dalian is recognized for its best practices in these areas)," Zozobrado said.

Dalian is a city in the Liaoning Province in the People’s Republic of China.

Zozobrado said Dalian is just one of three new sister city agreements in the pipeline. The city is also exploring partnerships in Australia, South Korea, Japan, and Russia, while considering a renewal of its long-standing ties with Seattle, USA.

“Ginatan-aw natu pero dili na sila tanan ma-approve since need gyud na naa tay concrete results sa bawat sister city natu na gina enter (We’re pursuing these opportunities, but not all will be approved. Each sister city relationship must deliver concrete results for Dabawenyos),” she said.

During last month’s Kadayawan Festival, many of Davao’s existing sister cities sent delegations,a sign, Zozobrado said, of active exchange and collaboration.

The Davao City Investment Promotion Center said Davao now has nine local and eight international sister cities. These include Angeles, Marikina, Quezon City, Bacoor, and Liloan locally, as well as Nanning and Jinjiang in China, Kitakyushu in Japan, Bitung and Manado in Indonesia, and U.S. cities Tacoma and Kaua’i.

Sister city agreements, according to Sister City International, are long-term collaborations between communities in different countries, often focusing on shared priorities like education, business, tourism, and cultural ties.

For Davao, Zozobrado said, the Dalian partnership is another step in opening doors for economic growth while celebrating cultural exchange. RGP