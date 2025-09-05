Council seeks DPWH report over damaged Malabog road

THE 21st Davao City Council has summoned the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to its next session to explain the poor state of a road in Malabog, Paquibato District.

The move came after Councilor Ralph Abella raised alarm over the road’s condition, describing it as almost half-damaged, leaving only a narrow, curved portion that now resembles the letter “C.”

“Ang kalsada man nato dapat straight tan-awa ni ang road nahimo nang letter C, (Our roads are supposed to be straight, but this one has practically turned into the shape of a C),” Abella said in his privilege speech on Tuesday, September 2, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

He said farmers raised their concerns during his visit two weeks ago. He warned that if the damage worsens, four-wheeled vehicles may no longer be able to pass, leaving only motorcycles and other two-wheeled vehicles to use the road. He also noted that a house near the damaged portion could be at risk if repairs are not made soon.

Councilor Diosdado Angelo Mahipus recommended summoning the district engineer from the Third Engineering District and including the Second District office, since the third was only recently created.

“They should also provide the contractor’s name, project cost, and clarify if this issue falls under the contract,” Mahipus said.

The council also invited DPWH to give updates on the one-month closure of the Agdao Bridge Flyover along J.P. Cabaguio Avenue, which will undergo repairs from September 5 to October 5, 2025.

Councilor and Floor Leader Sweet Advincula supported the bridge closure but insisted that DPWH, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), and other concerned agencies present a traffic management plan at the next council session on September 9. RGP