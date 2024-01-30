Council to appeal March 1 as special non-working holiday in Davao City

DAVAO City Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre has expressed the intention to appeal to the national government to designate March 1 as a non-working holiday in honor of Araw ng Davao.

Although traditionally celebrated on March 16, a new bill designates March 1 as the new founding anniversary.

In a media interview at the Sangguniang Panlungsod on Tuesday morning, January 30, 2024, Alejandre said, “Amoang proposal man gyud before kay March 1 should be non-working holiday pero paggawas sa bill ug sa law it’s working holiday so ang remedy is we will apply every year asking the Malacañang na grant us to allow nga non-working holiday siya (Our proposal initially was for March 1 to be a non-working holiday, but with the bill and law designating it as a working holiday, our remedy is to apply each year to Malacañang, requesting it to be a non-working holiday).”

Previously, March 16 was a non-working holiday as per the law, but it was moved to March 1.

The approved version from the Congress and the Senate, however, designates March 1 as a working holiday.

Alejandre underscored that the appeal is for the people of Davao, and they are hopeful that the president will grant their request.

During the suspended rules, he proposed a resolution to the 20th City Council, urging an appeal to the president regarding Republic Act 11379.

This act declares March 1 of every year a special working holiday in Davao City, known as "Araw ng Dabaw," repealing previous acts.

The appeal aims to declare March 1 as a special non-working holiday to ensure that Dabawenyos can fully participate in the festivities.

Meanwhile, the executive committee of Araw ng Davao is in the final stages of organizing events and activities.

Alejandre said that discussions have taken place for two Thursdays, and they anticipate finalizing the plans this week. RGP



Related stories: