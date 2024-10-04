Councilor Abellera files COC for same position; ask voters to choose bets not based on political party

Abellera will seek the same position in the 2025 elections, but this time not under the Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL) or Hugpong Ng Pagbabago (HNP) which were his political party affiliations before. He will run under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), the political party of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Kini karon, wala man ko naapil sa linyada sa Hugpong… then I’m running under PFP (This time, since I was not included in the Hugpong… then I’m running under PFP),” Abellera, who was accompanied by his father Nilo Abellera Sr, said.

“Kada dagan nako, always gyud ko mukonsulta, mangunsulta gyud ko sa akong ginikanan (Everytime I run for position, I always consult my parents),” Abellera Jr. said.

During his COC filing, he showed the media his certificate of nomination and acceptance (Cona) signed by Mindanao Development Authority (MinDa) Secretary Leo Tereso Magno.

However, he clarified that he is only a member of PFP and as of the moment, he is not aware who would support him and what support he will get from the political party.

“Wala pa gyud exact, sa kinsa ang mosuporta, basta ako, miyembro lang ko… we will wait kung unsa man ang support (There is no exact details yet on who would support me, it’s just that I am only a member, we will wait what support will be provided),” Abellera said.

The reelectionist councilor said since the time of his father at the city council until his time, their sincere service to the constituents remains.

“Always man ang pamilyang Abellera sa pagserbisyo nga matinud-anon sa publiko, so kanang serbisyoha na, amoa gihapong ihatag ug ipadayon (The Abellera family always gives our sincere support to the public, so that kind of service, we will provide and continue to give),” he said

In December 2021, Davao City First District Congressman Paolo ‘Pulong’ Duterte revealed that Abellera was booted out of HTL and HNP because the councilor allegedly shamed the congressman when the P6.4-billion smuggled shabu issue was opened to the public and the surfacing of former Customs broker Mark Taguba’s name.

“Ako ni withdraw gyod kog support, gisultihan nako ang akong mga igsuon, ang Hugpong nga di nako madawat si Small nga naa sa among partido (I withdrew my support, I told my siblings, the Hugpong, that I can’t accept Small in our party),” Cong. Duterte said during an interview with the media last December 8, 2021.

In the following months, Abellera was not given a committee at the city council, which he accepted as his respect for the council’s decision. JPC