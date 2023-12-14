Councilor advocates CCTV compliance for businesses

Davao City's first district councilor and Chairperson of the Committee on Peace and Public Safety, Luna Acosta, encouraged establishment owners to adhere to the Amended Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Ordinance.

Speaking at the Habi at Kape media forum at Ayala Malls Abreeza on Wednesday morning, December 13, 2023, Acosta highlighted a 30-day grace period for new businesses to install CCTV systems upon applying for their business permits, with an additional 30-day extension.

“For new establishments who do not yet have CCTV, you have 30 days from the time you apply for your business permit with an additional 30 days extension. So you have enough time to buy the CCTV and install it,” Acosta said.

She underscored the affordability of CCTVs this year compared to 2012, making them more accessible and easier to maintain.

The ordinance aims to promote peace, maintain order and safety, and assist law enforcement agencies in investigations.

“We will hopefully see an increase in the solving of crimes here in Davao City as we all know CCTVs can play a big part in identifying the individuals who may have committed particular crimes. It also helps monitor the ground when it comes to areas na mataas ang criminality (with high crime rates),” Acosta said.

According to the ordinance, establishments with a capital of P3 million, such as restaurants, hotels, and condominiums, are mandated to install CCTV systems.

Section 13 specifies that noncompliance may result in non-issuance, suspension, or revocation of the establishment's business permit.

Additionally, altering or providing altered copies of the CCTV footage may incur a P5,000 fine and a maximum one-year jail sentence. A fine of P3,000 is stipulated for other instances of noncompliance, as well as for each subsequent crime committed in the same manner.

She also said that the ordinance's primary objective is the safety and security of the city's residents, with no intention to burden the public, especially business owners. RGP